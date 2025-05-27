Saiyami Kher Set To Star Alongside Roshan Mathew For Her FIRST Malayalam Film

New Delhi: Saiyami Kher is all set to mark a new milestone in her cinematic journey by stepping into the Malayalam film industry for the very first time. The actress, who has made her presence felt in Hindi and Telugu films, will be seen sharing the screen with acclaimed Malayalam actor Roshan Mathew in an upcoming, yet-to-be-titled project.

The film has already commenced shooting in Mumbai and will feature Saiyami in a parallel lead role. According to early reports, the narrative promises to be both compelling and performance-driven, offering a fresh pairing that is expected to captivate audiences across industries.

Known for her work in Telugu cinema alongside superstar Nagarjuna, Saiyami now ventures into the Malayalam film industry—a space that has increasingly attracted Bollywood actors due to its rich storytelling and powerful performances.

A source close to the development revealed, “Saiyami has been keen on doing a Malayalam film for a while. She’s always been drawn to cinema that prioritises strong storytelling, and this script immediately stood out to her. Pairing with Roshan Mathew in a performance-driven role felt like the perfect next step.”

Roshan Mathew, known for his nuanced performances, has previously worked with renowned Bollywood actresses like Alia Bhatt in Darlings and Janhvi Kapoor in the upcoming film Ulajh. His collaboration with Saiyami marks yet another cross-industry team-up in the evolving landscape of Indian cinema.

Saiyami’s decision to explore Malayalam cinema comes at a time when the industry has been receiving widespread recognition for its nuanced storytelling, grounded characters, and artistic filmmaking. With Bollywood actors increasingly gravitating toward regional projects, Saiyami’s move reflects