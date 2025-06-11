'Salad' Dino Morea Reveals The Reason Behind Doing 'The Royals'

New Delhi: Model-actor Dino Morea was recently seen grabbing eyeballs with his charm and screen presence in the recently released series, The Royals. The actor stepped into a quirky character named Salauddin, also interestingly called Salad. Now, in a recent conversation with Midday, the actor opened up about the thought that went behind naming his character, and also shared his views about how audiences were thinking that he could have easily been the dessert!

Dino says, "Honestly, I would’ve loved to be dessert! But yes, the name - Salad - is actually short for Salahuddin. So they just went with ‘Salad’. And I guess, appetizer, setting things up for the next season."

Why Dino Morea Did 'The Royals'

Adding intrigue to the reason behind the energy, and what made him do The Royals, Dino shared, "I did the show because I found the character really interesting, especially how he has been written for season two. In season one, he appears in maybe three episodes. But I loved the flamboyance, the quirkiness and the madness. It was short, but I wanted to make an impact - and I think I did. And yes, I believe the character has great scope if developed well in the next season."

Over the past few years, Dino Morea has marked a significant transformation, from being called the chocolate boy in his recent years, to emerging as a physically fit hunk and a fitness enthusiast. Sharing his mantra behind the epic transformation, Dino shares, "I’ve always taken care of myself, even as a child playing lots of sport. As I got older, I realised how important health really is. We’re in a visual medium - acting isn’t just about performance, appearance matters too. I make sure I look after myself. Fitness, fun, laughter - that’s my mantra."

Considering the smoothness and effortless ease he brought to 'Salad' in The Royals, he has left the audience eager and curious about what he has to offer in the second season of The Royals.