Salim Khan admitted to Mumbai's Lilavati hospital, son Salman Khan rushes to meet father - VIDEO
SALIM KHAN

Salim Khan admitted to Mumbai's Lilavati hospital, son Salman Khan rushes to meet father - VIDEO

Salim Khan hospitalised today: Beside Salman, son-in-law Atul Agnihotri ( husband of Alvira) also reached the hospital to meet Salim Khan.

Written By Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Feb 17, 2026, 01:57 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Salim Khan admitted to Mumbai's Lilavati hospital, son Salman Khan rushes to meet father - VIDEOPic Courtesy: Instagram

Salim Khan hospitalised: Noted Bollywood writer and producer Salim Khan has been admitted to Mumbai's Lilavati hospital recently, and the reason for his admission has not been officially disclosed. His actor-son Salman Khan rushed to the hospital and several visuals of him went viral on social media. 

Salim Khan hospitalised

Earlier today, Salman was clicked outside the hospital premises in a basic black T-shirt and a cap, escorted by his security personnel. Popular celeb pap Viral Bhayani shared the video with the caption: Bollywood actor #salmankhan spotted at Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital and Research Centre in Bandra. He had come to meet his father #salimkhan saab

Beside Salman, sister Alvira and her husband Atul Agnihotri also reached the hospital to meet Salim Khan. Several fans commented and prayed for his recovery. One user wrote: Get well soon kuch b nh hoga whguruji s m ardas karugi

Another user said: Wishing you a very speedy recovery Salim sahab. One person wrote: Allah unko sehat de, Another user commented: Get well soon sir

About Salim Khan

As part of the prolific screenwriting duo of Salim–Javed, along with Javed Akhtar, they revolutionised Bollywood with films like Sholay, Zanjeer, Deewar and Seeta Aur Geeta among many others. 

Salim Khan got married to Salma Khan, who was originally named Sushila Charak in 1964. The couple has 4 children together; Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan, Sohail Khan, and one daughter, Alvira Khan. In 1981, Salim Khan had a second marriage with actress Helen Richardson. Years later, they decided to adopt a girl named Arpita, who is now married to actor Aayush Sharma. 

The celebrated screenwriter ushered in his 90th birthday on November last year. 

(This is a developing story, and there has been no official update on his health condition as yet).

