Salim Khan appears in wheelchair with Salman Khan, greets fans after hospital discharge on Eid - watch video

New Delhi: Eid-ul-Fitr, celebrated after the holy month of Ramadan, marks a time of gratitude, love, and togetherness. The festival is observed with prayers, family gatherings, festive meals, and heartfelt wishes, with several Bollywood celebrities joining in the celebrations.

Salman Khan greets fans from Galaxy Apartments

For Salman Khan’s fans, Eid remains incomplete without catching a glimpse of the actor outside his Bandra residence. Continuing his annual tradition, Salman greeted a sea of fans gathered outside Galaxy Apartments, waving and blowing flying kisses from his balcony.

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Following a security scare last year, the actor appeared behind bulletproof glass installed at his balcony, ensuring safety while still connecting with fans.

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Salim Khan’s first appearance post-hospitalisation

Adding to the significance of this year’s celebrations, veteran screenwriter Salim Khan made his first public appearance after being discharged from Lilavati Hospital. He had been admitted on February 17 due to high blood pressure and a minor brain haemorrhage.

Also Read | Salim Khan hospitalised after minimal brain haemorrhage: What are the symptoms, risks & treatment options

In a heartwarming moment, Salim Khan joined Salman on the balcony, seated in a wheelchair, as they greeted fans and paparazzi together.

Khan family comes together for Eid

The entire Khan family came together for the occasion, including Salma Khan, Arbaaz Khan, Sohail Khan, Alvira Agnihotri, Arpita Khan Sharma, and the younger members of the family. The gathering highlighted a moment of joy and relief for the family following Salim Khan’s recovery.

Health update and recovery

Doctors had earlier clarified that Salim Khan suffered a minimal brain haemorrhage that did not require surgery. He underwent a procedure and was kept under observation in the ICU before being discharged. Medical experts confirmed that he was stable and recovering well.

This year’s Eid held special meaning for the Khan family, marking not just a festive celebration but also Salim Khan’s recovery and return home, making it a moment of gratitude and togetherness.

What’s next for Salman Khan

On the work front, Salman Khan will next be seen in Matrubhumi (earlier titled Battle of Galwan), alongside Chitrangada Singh.