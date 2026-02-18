Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3018412https://zeenews.india.com/people/salim-khan-battles-minimal-brain-haemorrhage-veteran-screenwriter-s-age-health-update-impressive-net-worth-revealed-3018412.html
NewsEntertainmentPeopleSalim Khan battles minimal brain haemorrhage: Veteran screenwriter’s age, health update & IMPRESSIVE net worth revealed
SALIM KHAN

Salim Khan battles 'minimal brain haemorrhage': Veteran screenwriter’s age, health update & IMPRESSIVE net worth revealed

Salim Khan is currently in the ICU, recovering gradually from a minimal brain haemorrhage, with doctors monitoring his condition closely due to his age.

Written By Ahana Tiwari|Last Updated: Feb 18, 2026, 07:59 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Salim Khan battles 'minimal brain haemorrhage': Veteran screenwriter’s age, health update & IMPRESSIVE net worth revealed(Image: X)

Salim Khan, the legendary screenwriter of the Salim-Javed duo, has suffered a minimal brain haemorrhage, his attending doctor Jaleel Parkar confirmed. The 90-year-old veteran is currently under intensive care.

Medical Update: Stable but Under Observation

Dr Parkar stated that the minimal brain haemorrhage does not require surgery. Earlier discussions about discharging him have been postponed, with further decisions pending based on his recovery.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

A Digital Subtraction Angiography (DSA) was performed on Salim Khan. He is currently on a ventilator in the ICU for precautionary support due to elevated blood pressure at the time of admission. The doctor noted that recovery is progressing slowly, primarily due to his age.

Timeline of Hospitalisation

Salim Khan was admitted yesterday by his family doctor, Sandeep Chopra. In a previous update on Tuesday, Dr Parkar said:

“Yes it’s true that Salim Khan (father of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan); an icon in himself has been admitted to Lilavati Hospital under Dr Jalil Parkar in the ICU early morning at 8:30 am. He was brought into the emergency by their family doctor Sandeep Chopra. Emergency care was initiated in the emergency, and Mr Salim Khan was shifted to the intensive care on the 1st floor. A team of doctors consisting of Dr Vinay Chavan(neurologist),Dr Ajit Menon(cardiologist); Dr Nitin Dange (neurosurgeon); Dr Bineet Ahluwalia attended to him. Respecting the relative’s request further details ain’t being shared today”.

Family Visits

Salim Khan was visited at the hospital by his elder son, Salman Khan, daughters Alvira Khan Agnihotri and Arpita Khan Sharma, and son-in-law Aayush Sharma. Salman reportedly left the shoot in Madh Island to be by his father’s side. The veteran screenwriter has also complained of swelling.

Follow LIVE Updates here

Legacy and Wealth

Salim Khan is one of Indian cinema’s most respected writers. While his exact net worth is undisclosed, reports by The Sunday Guardian suggest it runs into several hundred crores, earned through a prolific writing career, film royalties, and family ventures.

Salim Khan’s Family

Salim Khan has five children:

Salman Khan

Arbaaz Khan

Sohail Khan

Alvira Khan Agnihotri

Arpita Khan Sharma (adopted daughter)

His children have pursued careers in acting, production, and business. He married his first wife, Salma Khan, in 1964, and later married Helen.

The family maintains close ties, often appearing together at festivals and public events, reflecting unity despite their unconventional family structure.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Ahana Tiwari

Trainee Sub-Editor 

... Read more
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Salman Ali Agha reaction after reaching Super 8
'We have been playing good cricket': Agha shrugs off India loss after big win
Galgotias University
After Chinese robodog, Galgotias' 'in-house' drone ID'd as Korean import
Hardik Pandya Mahieka Sharma
Not Dhoni, Kohli or Rohit: Hardik reveals who reignited him after IPL 2025
Technology
AI Impact Summit 2026: Why did Government of India extend AI Expo dates?
India AI Impact Summit 2026
India, France share 'same objective' on AI innovation, says Macron
Margot Robbie
Margot Robbie makes bold statement for critics says, ‘I make movies for...'
Critical Mineral
Pakistan's current critical mineral moment more promise than performance
China humanoid robots
Humanoid robots perform live Kung Fu at China’s Spring Festival Gala | Video
Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu
Israel: The desert nation that solved drought and now sells water to world
Zendaya
Zendaya reveals relationship red flags and her 'Character test'