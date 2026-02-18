Salim Khan battles 'minimal brain haemorrhage': Veteran screenwriter’s age, health update & IMPRESSIVE net worth revealed

Salim Khan, the legendary screenwriter of the Salim-Javed duo, has suffered a minimal brain haemorrhage, his attending doctor Jaleel Parkar confirmed. The 90-year-old veteran is currently under intensive care.

Medical Update: Stable but Under Observation

Dr Parkar stated that the minimal brain haemorrhage does not require surgery. Earlier discussions about discharging him have been postponed, with further decisions pending based on his recovery.

A Digital Subtraction Angiography (DSA) was performed on Salim Khan. He is currently on a ventilator in the ICU for precautionary support due to elevated blood pressure at the time of admission. The doctor noted that recovery is progressing slowly, primarily due to his age.

Timeline of Hospitalisation

Salim Khan was admitted yesterday by his family doctor, Sandeep Chopra. In a previous update on Tuesday, Dr Parkar said:

“Yes it’s true that Salim Khan (father of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan); an icon in himself has been admitted to Lilavati Hospital under Dr Jalil Parkar in the ICU early morning at 8:30 am. He was brought into the emergency by their family doctor Sandeep Chopra. Emergency care was initiated in the emergency, and Mr Salim Khan was shifted to the intensive care on the 1st floor. A team of doctors consisting of Dr Vinay Chavan(neurologist),Dr Ajit Menon(cardiologist); Dr Nitin Dange (neurosurgeon); Dr Bineet Ahluwalia attended to him. Respecting the relative’s request further details ain’t being shared today”.

Family Visits

Salim Khan was visited at the hospital by his elder son, Salman Khan, daughters Alvira Khan Agnihotri and Arpita Khan Sharma, and son-in-law Aayush Sharma. Salman reportedly left the shoot in Madh Island to be by his father’s side. The veteran screenwriter has also complained of swelling.

Legacy and Wealth

Salim Khan is one of Indian cinema’s most respected writers. While his exact net worth is undisclosed, reports by The Sunday Guardian suggest it runs into several hundred crores, earned through a prolific writing career, film royalties, and family ventures.

Salim Khan’s Family

Salim Khan has five children:

Salman Khan

Arbaaz Khan

Sohail Khan

Alvira Khan Agnihotri

Arpita Khan Sharma (adopted daughter)

His children have pursued careers in acting, production, and business. He married his first wife, Salma Khan, in 1964, and later married Helen.

The family maintains close ties, often appearing together at festivals and public events, reflecting unity despite their unconventional family structure.