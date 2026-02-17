Salim Khan in ICU at Lilavati Hospital, stable and under close medical observation

Mumbai: Veteran screenwriter Salim Khan is currently stable and remains under close observation after being admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital on Tuesday.

"Salim Khan was admitted to the Lilavati Hospital under Dr Jalil Parkar in the ICU at 8.30 am on Tuesday morning. He was brought into the emergency by their family doctor, prompting emergency care. Salim Khan was later shifted to the intensive care," as per a statement from Lilavati Hospital shared by Dr Jalil Parkar.

"He is stable but is under close observation in regards to his clinical status," the statement added.

A team of doctors consisting of Dr Vinay Chavan(neurologist), Dr Ajit Menon (cardiologist), Dr Nitin Dange (neurosurgeon) and Dr Bineet Ahluwalia attended the veteran screenwriter following his hospitalisation.

For further updates on the 90-year-old Salim Khan's health condition, a press briefing will be held on Wednesday, February 18, subject to the consent of the family, while strictly upholding the confidentiality of the patient, the hospital informed.

Earlier this morning, his family members, including his son and Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, Helen, Aayush Sharma, Alvira Khan Agnihotri, and Ayaan Agnihotri, among others, were spotted arriving at the hospital.

The 'Dabangg' actor was seen leaving the premises under heavy security, dressed in a black T-shirt and cap. He did not address media personnel gathered outside.

The exact medical reason for his hospitalisation has not been officially disclosed by the family, and further updates on his condition are awaited