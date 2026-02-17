Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3018042https://zeenews.india.com/people/salim-khan-in-icu-at-lilavati-hospital-stable-and-under-close-medical-observation-3018042.html
NewsEntertainmentPeopleSalim Khan in ICU at Lilavati Hospital, stable and under close medical observation
SALIM KHAN

Salim Khan in ICU at Lilavati Hospital, stable and under close medical observation

Veteran screenwriter Salim Khan, 90, is stable and under close observation in the ICU at Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital, with family and medical team closely monitoring his condition.

|Last Updated: Feb 17, 2026, 07:51 PM IST|Source: ANI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Salim Khan in ICU at Lilavati Hospital, stable and under close medical observation(Image: X)

Mumbai: Veteran screenwriter Salim Khan is currently stable and remains under close observation after being admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital on Tuesday.

"Salim Khan was admitted to the Lilavati Hospital under Dr Jalil Parkar in the ICU at 8.30 am on Tuesday morning. He was brought into the emergency by their family doctor, prompting emergency care. Salim Khan was later shifted to the intensive care," as per a statement from Lilavati Hospital shared by Dr Jalil Parkar.

"He is stable but is under close observation in regards to his clinical status," the statement added.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Follow LIVE updates here

A team of doctors consisting of Dr Vinay Chavan(neurologist), Dr Ajit Menon (cardiologist), Dr Nitin Dange (neurosurgeon) and Dr Bineet Ahluwalia attended the veteran screenwriter following his hospitalisation.

For further updates on the 90-year-old Salim Khan's health condition, a press briefing will be held on Wednesday, February 18, subject to the consent of the family, while strictly upholding the confidentiality of the patient, the hospital informed.

Earlier this morning, his family members, including his son and Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, Helen, Aayush Sharma, Alvira Khan Agnihotri, and Ayaan Agnihotri, among others, were spotted arriving at the hospital.

The 'Dabangg' actor was seen leaving the premises under heavy security, dressed in a black T-shirt and cap. He did not address media personnel gathered outside.

The exact medical reason for his hospitalisation has not been officially disclosed by the family, and further updates on his condition are awaited

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Holi 2026
Why do we celebrate Holi? Story of Bhakt Prahlad, true meaning of Holika Dahan
Bengaluru man
Bengaluru techie tracks friendships in Excel for 6 years, post goes viral
Donald Trump
Tehran launches missiles at Strait of Hormuz as US-Iran nuclear talks begin
Rohit Shetty
Five People arrested in Rohit Shetty shooting case sent back to police custody
Dead Sea Marathon 2026
Running on the lowest point on earth: The 2026 Dead Sea Marathon; Know
Emmanuel Macron
French President Emmanuel Macron meets Bollywood celebs during Mumbai visit
salary hike April 2026
Salary hike from April 1: New tax rules may increase your In-hand pay
Jayaram
Actor Jayaram appears before ED in Sabarimala gold smuggling case
Rajnath Singh
'H-125 Helicopter line to create jobs, boost defence exports': Rajnath Singh
Zimbabwe Qualifies for Super 8 Australia Knocked out
Historic: Zimbabwe Qualifies for Super 8; Australia knocked out of T20 WC 2026