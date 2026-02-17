Salim Khan married twice: Meet his two wives, Sushila Charak & Helen, and know about his life
Veteran Bollywood screenwriter Salim Khan, aged 90, was admitted to Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital and is currently stable under close observation. The father of superstar Salman Khan has had a remarkable personal and professional life, including marriages to Salma Khan and legendary actress Helen, which shaped his family and career.
Salim Khan married twice: Salim Khan was admitted to Lilavati Hospital under Dr Jalil Parkar at 8:30 am on Tuesday after being brought in by his family doctor. He was later moved to the ICU for closer monitoring.
A team of specialists, including Dr Vinay Chavan (neurologist), Dr Ajit Menon (cardiologist), Dr Nitin Dange (neurosurgeon), and Dr Bineet Ahluwalia, attended to him. A press briefing on his condition is scheduled for February 18, pending family consent. Salman Khan was seen leaving the hospital under heavy security but did not address the media.
Both of Salim Khan’s wives, Salma Khan and Helen, visited him during his hospital stay.
Marriages and Family Life
Life with Salma Khan
Salim Khan married Salma Khan in 1964, during his early days of struggle in Mumbai. She supported him through financial difficulties and career uncertainty, helping him focus on his writing. Together, they raised four children: Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan, Sohail Khan, and Alvira Khan Agnihotri.
Salma preferred a low-profile role, focusing on raising the children and maintaining a grounded home as the family’s fame grew in the 1970s.
Relationship with Helen
In the late 1970s, Salim met legendary dancer-actor Helen while working in films. Their friendship evolved into a romantic relationship, and they married around 1981. Although their marriage was socially controversial at the time, Helen became a nurturing figure in the family and later helped raise their adopted daughter, Arpita Khan Sharma.
In an interview with Zoom, Salim Khan spoke about how he broke the news of his relationship with Helen to Salma Khan and their children. “I was the first one to tell Salma about the relationship, before she found out from any media publications. When I told her, she didn’t shake hands with me and said what a wonderful thing I was doing. Of course, we had problems, but for a very short time. After that, everything was accepted,” he recalled.
Children's Perspective
Speaking about his children’s reaction, Salim added, “I told them, ‘I have got another person in my life. I have married her. I do not expect anything from you. I don’t expect you to love her as much as you love your mother, but I want you to give her the same respect.’”
In the Netflix docu-series Angry Young Men (2025), Arbaaz Khan reflected on their mother’s role, saying, “My mother never influenced us to think or say anything against our father. She had her troubles, but she never influenced us to think, ‘Your dad is like this,’ or, ‘This is what he is doing.’ Never.”
