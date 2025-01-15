Salim Khan Talks About Relationship Between His Two Wives Salma & Helen; 'Of Course We Had Problems'

Mumbai: Veteran screenwriter Salim Khan, known for his work in Bollywood classics and as the father of superstar Salman Khan, recently shared insights into his personal life, discussing his relationships with his two wives, Salma and Helen. In an interview with Zoom, Salim opened up about the challenges and eventual harmony in his family.

Recalling the moment he revealed his decision to marry Helen to Salma, Salim shared, “When I told her, she didn’t shake hands with me and tell me what a wonderful thing I was doing. Of course, we had problems, but for a very short time. After that, everything was accepted.”

He also spoke about how he addressed the situation with his children. “I told them, ‘I have got another person in my life. I have married her. I do not expect anything from you. I don’t expect you to love her as much as you love your mother, but I want you to give her the same respect.’”

Salim expressed gratitude for the understanding and harmony that eventually developed between his wives. “I’m lucky that I have two wives and that they live in harmony. Never mind if that happened a few years later. My wives are good-looking, and now they are aging gracefully.”

Salman Khan, Salim’s eldest son and one of Bollywood’s biggest stars, is often in the spotlight for his personal life. At 59, the Tiger star remains unmarried and has expressed in the past that his time for marriage may have passed.

Salim Khan’s candid reflections highlight a complex yet respectful family dynamic, one built on understanding, patience, and mutual respect. His relationship with Salma and Helen is a testament to navigating unconventional circumstances with grace.