Salim Khan to be discharged from Lilavati hospital, veteran filmmaker underwent angiography after brain haemorrhage: reports

New Delhi: Veteran screenwriter and producer Salim Khan is expected to be discharged from Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital on Tuesday morning, following nearly a month of treatment for age-related health issues.

Hospital Stay and Treatment

The 90-year-old was admitted to Lilavati Hospital in Bandra West on February 17 under the care of senior consultant Dr Jaleel Parkar. According to hospital sources cited by Hindustan Times, Salim Khan was treated for age-related complications and underwent a diagnostic procedure known as Digital Subtraction Angiography (DSA), performed by neurosurgeon Dr Nitin Dange.

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DSA is commonly used to detect cerebrovascular conditions such as aneurysms, arteriovenous malformations (AVMs), and blockages that can lead to strokes.

Earlier, Dr Parkar confirmed that Salim Khan had suffered a minor brain haemorrhage. “There was minimal brain haemorrhage. A small procedure was done, and it was successful. He is stable and doing well, though recovery is slower considering his age,” he said at the time.

Also Read | Salim Khan hospitalised after minimal brain haemorrhage: What are the symptoms, risks & treatment options

Family and Industry Support

During his hospitalisation, Salim Khan received frequent visits from family members, including his sons, actors Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan, and Sohail Khan.

Several prominent figures from the film industry also visited him, including superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan, as well as his longtime collaborator Javed Akhtar.

Last week, Arbaaz Khan had indicated that his father’s health was improving. Speaking to the media at an iftar gathering, he said, “He is better now, he's improving now. Dad is better.”

Also Read | Salim Khan health news: Aamir Khan shares update, Salman Khan's father 'still in ICU, but improving'

A Legacy in Bollywood

Salim Khan is best known as one half of the iconic screenwriting duo Salim–Javed, alongside Javed Akhtar. Together, they transformed Hindi cinema with blockbuster films such as Sholay, Zanjeer, Deewar, and Seeta Aur Geeta.

Personal Life

Salim Khan married Salma Khan (born Sushila Charak) in 1964, and the couple has four children, Salman, Arbaaz, Sohail, and daughter Alvira Khan. In 1981, he married actress Helen. The family later adopted a daughter, Arpita Khan, who is now married to actor Aayush Sharma.