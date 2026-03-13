Advertisement
EESHA BARJATYA

Salman Khan, Aamir Khan to Malaika Arora - Celebs dazzle at Sooraj Barjatya's daughter Eesha Barjatya's grand wedding celebrations

|Last Updated: Mar 13, 2026, 09:27 AM IST|Source: ANI
Salman Khan, Aamir Khan to Malaika Arora - Celebs dazzle at Sooraj Barjatya's daughter Eesha Barjatya's grand wedding celebrationsPic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: In what can be described as a dazzling gathering with film industry royalty, several Bollywood celebrities came together to celebrate the wedding festivities of filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya's daughter, Eesha Barjatya.

The grand event was indeed a star-studded affair with celebrities dressed in vibrant lehengas, elegant sarees, and sharp suits. The 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!" filmmaker posed with the bride and groom, delightfully obliging the media with pictures.

Barjatya was dressed in a classic black suit. While his daughter Eesha chose a shimmery saree, her husband was seen in a dark blue suit paired with a red tie.

Among the major appearances was Salman Khan, who made a striking entry in a classic suit, greeting the media warmly as he briefly posed for pictures. Khan is known for being long associated with Barjatya's films like 'Maine Pyar Kiya', 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!', 'Hum Saath-Saath Hain', and 'Prem Ratan Dhan Payo'.

Actor Aamir Khan also attended the celebrations, dressed in a refined suit. He was accompanied by his son, Junaid Khan.

Rani Mukerji turned heads with her stunning looks as she graced the wedding celebrations in a traditional look. The 'Mardaani 3' star chose a light blue kurta set, which she paired with long earrings.

Rani complemented her look with a matching potli. Vicky Kaushal also grabbed attention as he arrived at the venue with his father, veteran action director Sham Kaushal.

Actors Anil Kapoor and Anupam Kher arrived together to join the Barjatya family.

Among others to present were Boman Irani, Neena Gupta, Jackie Shroff, Boney Kapoor, Sonali Bendre, Rakesh Roshan, Shaan, Neelam Kothari, Amrita Rao, Rekha, and Samir Soni. Take a look at the guests:

On the work front for Sooraj Barjatya, the filmmaker is currently working with actor Anupam Kher, which is also the actor's 549th project.

Details around the film's title, plot or remaining cast members are to be unveiled. 

