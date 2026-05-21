Salman Khan accepts paps apology over hospital ruckus with a 'peak bhai' reply: 'Zor se sorry bolo'

New Delhi: A day after Salman Khan blasted photographers outside Mumbai hospital, the paps rendered their apology to the star, who was present at the success party of Raja Shivaji in Mumbai on Wednesday. The superstar got angry as the cameras clicked him non-stop while his exist from Hinduja hospital.

ALSO READ: Salman Khan gets angry at paps outside hospital, says '60 saal ka ho gaya hoon, lekin ladna nahin bhoola' - WATCH

Paps said 'sorry' to Salman Khan

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Sorry bhai, sorry!



Paps apologize to Salman Khan for their behavior yesterday.#SalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/mS7KGF5ffB — Siddharth Mathur (@TheSidMathur) May 20, 2026

The photographers reached out to the superstar at the film event to render their apology, after which Salman acknowledged them to finally put this fight to an end. Referring to the incident, the actor said, "Inki wife bahut beemar thi," (talking in context of a critical medical emergency involving the wife of someone close to him during the hospital visit.)

Salman Khan's controversy with paps

Salman Khan lost his cool at the paps on duty stationed outside the hospital in Mumbai at night. As the photographers shouted his name saying 'Bhai, bhai, Maatrubhumi!' (his upcoming movie) while he was making his exit, Salman lost his cool.

Soon after the video went viral on social media, Salman took to Instagram and strongly reacted to the incident, questioning the behaviour of the photographers. “If I see any press at a hospital enjoying my pain. The press that I have stood for interacted with taken care made sure that they also earn their bread n butter,” he wrote.

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"But if they wanna make money from my losses. Keep quiet, don't enjoy. Bhai bhai bhai matrabhumi picture ki maaa ki aankh, pic imp hai ya life," he wrote in another post.

He added, "try kar lena mere sath," Salman added, "Aise main sau jala doonga. Bhai k ek bhai k dukh par agli baar try kar lena mere sath. Buss try kar lena. Jab bhi tumhara koi hospital mai hoga kya mai aisa react karoonga (In such a situation, I will go to any extent and won't hesitate to take strong action. Next time, try this with me over someone's pain or suffering. Just try it. When someone from your own family is in the hospital, will I react the same way)?"

In another strong message, Salman said he may be 60, but he has "not forgotten how to fight." He wrote, "Saath saal ka ho gaya hoon lekin ladna nahiin bhoola yeh yaad rakh lena, jail mein dalo ge haaa haar (I'm 60-years-old, but I haven't forgotten how to fight - remember that. Even if you put me in jail) ."