/Salman Khan allegedly threatened ‘Kala Hiran’ producer Amit Jani through a ‘Pakistani terrorist’, claims producer

He further mentioned, “When I didn't get scared by the threat that came in the name of D Company, now they have gotten declared terrorist Shahzad Bhatti to call and message me... SHAME ON YOUR STARDOM AND FAKE SLOGAN OF BEING HUMAN But I am not scared. Even if I am murdered, after my death, my team will release ‘Kala Hiran’ so that the world can see the Bishnoi community's saga of struggle and history of sacrifice (sic)”.