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  • /Salman Khan allegedly threatened ‘Kala Hiran’ producer Amit Jani through a ‘Pakistani terrorist’, claims producer

Salman Khan allegedly threatened ‘Kala Hiran’ producer Amit Jani through a ‘Pakistani terrorist’, claims producer

Producer Amit Jani alleges Salman Khan’s involvement in threats over Kala Hiran release, claiming a “Pakistani terrorist” issued threats against him.

Published: Jun 18, 2026, 08:14 PM IST|Updated: Jun 18, 2026, 08:14 PM IST
Salman Khan allegedly threatened ‘Kala Hiran’ producer Amit Jani through a ‘Pakistani terrorist’, claims producer
Image Credit: (Image: IANS)

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