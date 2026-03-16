Salman Khan and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav's 'Mumbai Milan' pic goes viral

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan recently met Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav in Mumbai, and the photo of their meeting has been going viral.

Akhilesh Yadav took to his Instagram account on Sunday to share a picture posing alongside Khan. While sharing the picture, the politician kept the caption short, writing in Hindi, "Mumbai Milan."

Soon after he posted the picture, it started circulating widely on social media. The post quickly drew reactions from both political followers and fans of the Bollywood actor.

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Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman Khan will next be seen in 'Battle of Galwan.' The action-war drama is based on the Galwan Valley clash between India and China in 2020, in which 20 Indian soldiers lost their lives and an unspecified number of Chinese soldiers were also killed.

The film's teaser was released in December last year and gave a glimpse of Salman's character, who portrays an Indian Army officer. The teaser shows him with a serious and restrained expression. The visuals depict rough terrain, cold weather, and close combat, offering a preview of the challenges soldiers face at high altitudes.

To mark Valentine's Day in Febrauary, the makers dropped a romantic track 'Main Hoon' from the Salman Khan-starrer. Earlier in January, the makers of the movie unveiled another song, "Maatrubhumi", giving fans a first look at the emotional side of the war drama. Composed by Himesh Reshammiya, with lyrics written by Sameer Anjaan, the song is sung by Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal. The music and vocals aim to evoke strong patriotic emotions.

Chitrangada Singh is also part of the movie, which is scheduled to be released on April 17.