Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan to star in a film together? Deets inside

New Delhi: Hold your breath, fans! Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan are all set to share screen space together. Yes, if the latest reports are anything to go by, SRK will hit back on screens after a gap of two years with 'Pathan'.

According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, SRK's big release 'Pathan' will feature Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead roles. And the big news is that BFF Salman Khan will be seen making a cameo in the movie.

This is not the first time when SRK and Salman Khan will be seen together in a movie. SRK did a special appearance in Salman's 'Tubelight' whereas latter was seen in 'Zero'.

Shah Rukh and Salman were seen together in Karan Arjun, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Om Shanti Om, Har Dil Jo Pyaar Karega as well.

Fans of the two biggest Khans of Hindi movie industry can't be happier on the news. However, none of them has officially confirmed the development as of now.

Also, SRK has appeared on Salman Khan-hosted 'Bigg Boss' a couple of times to promote his ventures.