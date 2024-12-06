Salman Khan Arrives At Mumbai Airport Amid High Security

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan was spotted at the Mumbai airport early Friday morning.

The actor was accompanied by his personal bodyguard Shera and staff members. The actor's outing comes amidst heightened security concerns following several death threats over the past few months.

Take A Look:

Salman kept his look stylish yet simple as he wore a casual black shirt which he paired with dark blue jeans. The 'Kick' actor completed his look with a cap, his signature silver bracelet, and trendy black-and-white sneakers.

Salman was joined by Zeeshan Siddique, son of the late Baba Siddique, at the airport. Baba Siddique was shot dead on October 12 outside his MLA son Zeeshan's office in Mumbai.

The appearance follows a recent security breach earlier this month when a man managed to enter the set of one of Salman's projects in Mumbai.

As per the Mumbai Police, Salman Khan was shooting a film in Dadar West when a fan wanted to watch the shooting, but the security personnel moved him aside and a fight broke out between them. In anger, the man took the name of Lawrence Bishnoi, after which the guards called the police and handed him over to them. The man is a resident of Mumbai.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman will be seen in his upcoming action entertainer, 'Sikandar'.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by A.R. Murugadoss, the film is set for an Eid 2025 release.

In the film, Salman will share screen space with actor Rashmika Mandanna.

In May, the production house officially announced the news on its social media handles that Rashmika Mandanna is part of the film. "Welcoming the fabulous @rashmika_mandanna to star opposite @beingsalmankhan in #Sikandar! Can't wait for their on-screen magic to unfold on EID 2025!"

'Sikandar' marks the reunion of Salman Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala after their previous successful collaborations 'Kick', 'Judwaa', and 'Mujhse Shaadi Karogi'. The film is backed by Sajid Nadiadwala.

Apart from this, Salman has 'Kick 2' and Aditya Chopra's 'Tiger Vs Pathaan.

Salman is currently hosting TV show 'Bigg Boss' 18.