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  • /Salman Khan urges crowd to make way during Ganpati visit, stops security from pushing child

Salman Khan urges crowd to make way during Ganpati visit, stops security from pushing child

Ganpati Darshan 2026: Salman Khan shook hands with the child and then gently helped him move out of the crowd before continuing towards his car.

Reported ByANI
Published: Sep 18, 2026, 02:04 PM IST|Updated: Sep 18, 2026, 02:06 PM IST
Salman Khan urges crowd to make way during Ganpati visit, stops security from pushing child
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Salman Khan urges crowd to make way during Ganpati visit, stops security from pushing child
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