Salman Khan Being Late? Nikhil Dwivedi Backs Bigg Boss 19 Host Amid Claims Of Him Being Called 'Unprofessional', Says 'He Is Working Non-Stop'!

Mumbai: Bollywood actor-turned-producer Nikhil Dwivedi has put his stance forward over the recent remarks of filmmaker AR Murugadoss on Salman Khan arriving late on the sets of Sikander, making it tough for the cast and crew to shoot. Abhinav Kashyap also made sensational remarks about Salman sometime back.

Nikhil, who was associated with Salman on "Dabangg 3" as a producer, subtly countering Murugadoss' statement, told IANS, “I will give you an example – for the last 10 to 15 years, all of Salman's films have been releasing mostly on Eid, that means he is working back-to-back because he has to catch a particular date.”

Putting a contrast to the “Salman being late” claim, Nikhil added, “How do you think he is able to catch a particular date for the last 10 to 15 years without actually finishing that film on time? How can he finish that film on time if he is not shooting enough?"

Talking further he said, "Are you saying that an artist needs to arrive on the sets at 9 AM to show that he is dedicated? Or is it important that he is spending enough time on the sets, shooting that film, working back to back to catch a particular date? Of course, you can debate whether you have liked the film or not liked the film, but you have to understand they are all large films. It takes 120 to 180 days to shoot a film with Salman, which means he is working non-stop for those 6 months on a film.”

He added, “On top of that, Salman is doing Big Boss. Has there ever been a weekend where he just randomly didn’t show up or was late without a valid reason? It’s always either because he’s out of the country or busy with another shoot. So clearly, he’s showing up and honoring his commitments."

Dwivedi further elaborated on how an artist should be given the liberty to choose a time that he's convenient with to shoot.

Maybe everyone’s expecting the shoot to begin at 11 AM — but maybe it won’t. Maybe the artist prefers to start at 2 PM instead. That’s his prerogative as an artist; he knows when he’s most comfortable working. So I think this whole debate is overblown. Salman’s reputation speaks for itself," added Nikhil.

He also said, “Salman never clarifies, nor does he ever take a stand for himself. So, because he doesn't clarify, I think it's now become easy to tout Salman as unprofessional!”

Talking about his own experience with Salman Khan while being associated with him as a producer on Dabangg 3, Nikhil told IANS, “Firstly, Salman Khan produced it, and he allowed me to participate in it as a producer.”

He further elaborated, “I have to say he is the most easygoing actor that anybody can work with, and I am not saying this casually; I really mean it. He has no demands.”

He added, “Salman is so fuss-free that if you give any vehicle to him, he will never even look at the model of the vehicle that has been given and is absolutely okay with whatever we provide. So there's been no difficulty at all with him.”

Talking about Nikhil, the producer who recently received a thundering applause for his movie “Bandar” that premiered at the prestigious Toronto International Film Festival this year, is exhilarated. “It was our first time, at least as a producer; this is one of my first films that has gone to a prestigious film festival, and the response was overwhelming"- stated Nikhil.

Bandar, which has been directed by Anurag Kashyap, was recently touted as a controversial film.

Talking about it, Nikhil said, “I don't think it's a controversial film. I think sometimes people do not get the right term, so they want to call it controversial. I think the film triggers you. It provokes you to start thinking, to start having a conversation, to start a debate.” He added, 'I think that's what sometimes art and cinema are meant to do. You come on to the table, and you start talking. The subject of the film is such that it will polarise opinions, and that is very much the intention. Everybody should start discussing something that we are trying to highlight through the movie."

"Bandar", which has been written by Sudeep Sharma and Abhishek Banerjee, stars Bollywood star Bobby Deol in the lead. It has been directed by Anurag Kashyap and produced by Nikhil Dwivedi.