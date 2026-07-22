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'It was such a peaceful movement': Salman Khan speaks out on CJP student protests over NEET row

Actor Salman Khan breaks his silence on the CJP student protests over NEET leaks, condemning police violence and calling education the ultimate trend.

Written ByNitin Kumar
Published: Jul 22, 2026, 11:42 PM IST|Updated: Jul 23, 2026, 12:11 AM IST
'It was such a peaceful movement': Salman Khan speaks out on CJP student protests over NEET row

About the Author

Nitin Kumar

Nitin Kumar

With over 11 years of experience in covering breaking news across national and international events, I bring a strong, fast-paced journalistic approach to every story. I am deeply passionate about real-time reporting, live blogs, and on-ground coverage that captures unfolding events with accuracy and impact. With more than 8 years of experience leading dynamic news teams, I have worked with some of India’s biggest media organisations, including India Today, India TV, ABP, and others. My career spans coverage of major political, social, and global developments. I am also UGC NET qualified, adding academic strength to my professional expertise.

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