/'It was such a peaceful movement': Salman Khan speaks out on CJP student protests over NEET row

Joining a growing list of Bollywood personalities, actor Salman Khan on Wednesday broke his silence on the ongoing Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led student agitation, expressing solidarity with young protesters following violent clashes near Parliament earlier this week.
Sharing a reflective note alongside a throwback photograph from his own student days on Instagram, the actor lauded the youth for taking a stand against examination irregularities and called for a systemic overhaul of India's education sector.
In an emotional statement, Khan expressed sadness over the peaceful movement taking a violent turn during Monday's 'Sansad Chalo' march from Jantar Mantar.
"It was such a peaceful movement; feel so sad that it had to take a violent turn. My heart goes out to the students and their families who were hurt. "A paper leak is a very serious issue, and I am glad to know and see that the kids of our country have come together for a better educational system," Khan wrote.
He urged authorities and political factions not to co-opt the student-led momentum for partisan gains, adding:
"This issue is between the students and the educational system; it should not be hijacked politically, the credit should only go to the students... Education should be the next trend and fashion, so much so that people from outside come to India to study and India becomes an educational hub."
The actor’s statement follows severe police action on Monday when thousands of students, led by the CJP, attempted to march from Jantar Mantar toward Parliament to highlight alleged systemic failures in exams, including the NEET-UG paper leaks.
While Delhi Police claimed demonstrators engaged in unruly conduct and ignored dispersal orders under section 144, protesters and social media videos showed security personnel resorting to lathi-charge and tear gas. Protesters further alleged that plainclothes individuals participated in assaults on students.
The student agitation at Jantar Mantar, which recently drew support from social activist Sonam Wangchuk through a public hunger strike, has spanned over a month.
Although student representatives met central government envoys on Tuesday to negotiate structural reforms to national testing protocols, protests remain ongoing until official guarantees are issued.
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