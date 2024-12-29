Salman Khan Celebrates 59th Birthday With Niece Ayat, Nita And Mukesh Ambani Sing For The Superstar

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan turned 59 in style with a lavish birthday party hosted in Jamnagar. The celebration was a star-studded affair, attended by close friends, family, and notable guests, including Nita and Mukesh Ambani.

Salman Khan’s 59th Birthday Bash: A Grand Celebration

The highlight of the evening was an adorable moment captured on video, where Salman cut a four-tier cake alongside his niece Ayat. Adding to the charm, the Ambani couple joined in singing the birthday song, creating a heartwarming memory that quickly went viral.

Fans Shower Salman with Love

As glimpses of the celebration surfaced online, fans flooded social media with birthday wishes for the actor. Admirers fondly referred to him as the "Big Boss of Bollywood," with one fan commenting, "Happy Birthday Bhai," and another exclaiming, "A legend celebrating in style!"

A Night to Remember

The party showcased opulent decor, dazzling fireworks, and a joyous atmosphere, leaving guests in awe. Salman took a moment to express his gratitude, thanking everyone for making his special day unforgettable.

Insider glimpses of the event, shared by Salman's brother Sohail Khan and Deanne Panday, gave fans a closer look at the grand celebration. The photos and videos revealed stunning decor, cheerful moments, and Salman's warm interactions with his loved ones.

Salman Khan’s Upcoming Film: Sikandar

On the professional front, Salman is all set to return to the big screen with his upcoming film, Sikandar. Directed by AR Murugadoss, the film stars Rashmika Mandanna and Kajal Aggarwal alongside Salman. The teaser, which dropped on December 28, has already generated immense buzz. Sikandar is slated for an Eid 2025 release, promising to be another blockbuster in Salman's illustrious career.