Salman Khan Celebrates 9 Years Of ‘Dabangg: The Tour’ With New Video; Announces Grand 10th-Anniversary Global Run

New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, currently in Qatar for his ongoing Dabangg: The Tour Reloaded, has shared a brand-new video celebrating nine successful years of the global live entertainment franchise. Several clips from his high-energy performance in Doha last night have also surfaced online.

The actor posted the video on Instagram, offering fans a dynamic montage of packed stadiums, electrifying stage moments and behind-the-scenes camaraderie. The superstar also expressed gratitude for the overwhelming love the tour has received over the years.

A joint venture between JA Events and Sohail Khan Entertainment, ‘Dabangg: The Tour’ has become the longest-running Bollywood stage-show franchise in the world. Over nearly a decade, it has travelled across major international markets with Salman Khan as the constant headliner. The tour has featured a rotating star cast that includes Prabhudeva, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonakshi Sinha, Disha Patani, Tamannaah Bhatia, Saiee Manjrekar, Bipasha Basu, Akshay Kumar, Pooja Hegde, Katrina Kaif, Kriti Sanon, Maniesh Paul, Sunil Grover, Guru Randhawa, Badshah, Aastha Gill, Stebin Ben and many others.

The makers have now confirmed that 2026 will mark the tour’s 10th anniversary, with a new lineup of international shows locked for Malaysia, Singapore, Dubai and Jeddah. With the milestone year approaching, the team promises grander sets, bigger performances and new surprises for fans worldwide.

Salman Khan in Doha

Salman Khan arrived in Qatar on Thursday ahead of the Doha leg of Da-Bangg: The Tour Reloaded. Surrounded by heavy security, including his longtime bodyguard Shera, the actor was spotted at the Doha airport in smart casuals—cream pants, a thistle-coloured T-shirt, a tan jacket and a cap. He sported his signature ‘Galwan’ moustache look.

Earlier in the day, Salman was seen departing from Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport. Actresses Jacqueline Fernandez and Tamannaah Bhatia were also photographed at the airport as they headed for the same tour.

Da-Bangg: The Tour Reloaded in Doha is scheduled for November 14, 2025, at the Asian Town Amphitheatre. The show promises a night of high-voltage dance, music and quintessential Bollywood spectacle. Salman had previously announced the event on Instagram, writing, “Qatar, get ready for Da-Bangg The Tour Reloaded on 14th November 2025.”

