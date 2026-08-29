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Salman Khan celebrates Raksha Bandhan with family - See Pic

Arpita Khan Sharma shared glimpses of the Khan family's intimate Raksha Bandhan celebrations, featuring her tying a rakhi to brother Salman Khan and kids participating in the festive rituals.

Reported ByANI
Published: Aug 29, 2026, 10:09 AM IST|Updated: Aug 29, 2026, 10:09 AM IST
Salman Khan celebrates Raksha Bandhan with family - See Pic
Image Credit: Instagram

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Salman Khan celebrates Raksha Bandhan with family - See Pic
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