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  • /Salman Khan compares journey with Amitabh Bachchan, recalls how Dus Ka Dum changed his career

Salman Khan compares journey with Amitabh Bachchan, recalls how Dus Ka Dum changed his career

Salman Khan revealed how Dus Ka Dum helped change his public image during a difficult phase and compared its impact on his career with Amitabh Bachchan’s KBC journey.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Oct 04, 2026, 11:59 AM IST|Updated: Oct 04, 2026, 11:59 AM IST
Salman Khan compares journey with Amitabh Bachchan, recalls how Dus Ka Dum changed his career

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Salman Khan compares journey with Amitabh Bachchan, recalls how Dus Ka Dum changed his career
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