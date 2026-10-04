/Salman Khan compares journey with Amitabh Bachchan, recalls how Dus Ka Dum changed his career

He said during the 'Weekend Ka Vaar', “The same thing happened with Mr Bachchan. The day he did KBC, he became Kaun Banega Crorepati uncle. So, they forgot all my film work and only remembered only Dus Ka Dum. I did two seasons there and then I have been hosting Bigg Boss since 17 seasons. My image in the media was cleared in one episode. There were ups and downs after that as well, but you have to show who you truly are,” Salman concluded.