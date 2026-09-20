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Salman Khan defends Katrina Kaif against postpartum weight trolling on Bigg Boss 20

On a recent episode of Bigg Boss 20, Salman Khan passionately slammed online trolls and paparazzi over ageist comments, body-shaming, and invasive angles, notably coming to the defense of Katrina Kaif following her postpartum appearance.

Reported ByANI
Published: Sep 20, 2026, 08:49 AM IST|Updated: Sep 20, 2026, 08:49 AM IST
Salman Khan defends Katrina Kaif against postpartum weight trolling on Bigg Boss 20
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Salman Khan defends Katrina Kaif against postpartum weight trolling on Bigg Boss 20
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