Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3000962https://zeenews.india.com/people/salman-khan-ditches-bulletproof-security-takes-bike-ride-on-60th-birthday-watch-3000962.html
NewsEntertainmentPeopleSalman Khan Ditches Bulletproof Security, Takes Bike Ride On 60th Birthday - WATCH
SALMAN KHAN

Salman Khan Ditches Bulletproof Security, Takes Bike Ride On 60th Birthday - WATCH

Salman Khan celebrated his 60th birthday by skipping his bulletproof convoy and enjoying a carefree motorcycle ride around his Panvel farmhouse despite tight security.

|Last Updated: Dec 28, 2025, 04:50 PM IST|Source: IANS
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Salman Khan Ditches Bulletproof Security, Takes Bike Ride On 60th Birthday - WATCH(Image: Instagram)

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who currently has Y+ security cover, defied security protocols on his 60th birthday.

Skipping the usual bulletproof car, he hopped on his motorcycle and enjoyed a free-spirited ride around his Panvel farmhouse. On Saturday, Salman was spotted taking the ride, leaving his fleet of heavily armored vehicles behind. The ‘Sultan’ actor was seen riding with his security team following closely. Along the route, fans and photographers lining the road cheered and waved at him. As he crossed a bridge, Salman rode with remarkable ease and confidence.

On his birthday, Khan, usually seen surrounded by tight security, showed a different side of himself. Despite the heightened protection in recent years, he appeared completely at ease and carefree during the bike ride.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

In recent years, Salman Khan has often been seen traveling in bulletproof cars under tight security. The heightened protection comes after several serious incidents. In April 2024, a firing took place outside his Bandra residence, prompting additional safety measures His security was further reinforced following alleged threats from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Reports suggest that bulletproof glass was installed at Galaxy Apartments, and high-value bulletproof vehicles were added to his convoy. Concerns escalated even more after the murder of his close friend and politician, Baba Siddique.

Also Read | Battle Of Galwan X Review: Salman Khan’s Teaser Wins Hearts With Emotion And Realism

Interestingly, Salman Khan’s passion for bikes is no secret. Over the years, he has frequently been seen cycling through Mumbai streets and riding motorcycles at various locations. However, his passion for cycling had taken a backseat in recent times due to mounting security threats.

Meanwhile, the ‘Dabangg’ star rang in his birthday on 26th December at his Panvel farmhouse. The star-studded guest list included celebrities such as MS Dhoni, AP Dhillon, Sanjay Dutt, Karisma Kapoor, Orry, Aditya Roy Kapur, Genelia Deshmukh, Sangeeta Bijlani, Huma Qureshi, Rakul Preet Singh, and Mika Singh. Bobby Deol and his family also attended the celebration and it marked the ‘Animal’ actor’s first public appearance following the passing of his father, veteran actor Dharmendra.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Scalp Massager
Scalp Massagers for Healthier Hair and Relaxed Scalp on Amazon
Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan
TTP Builds Air Force While Munir's Army Makes Cornflakes - Pak's Nightmare
Bangladesh unrest 2025
Art Vs Radicalism: Bangladeshi Madrassas Bomb Factories, Pak Singer Welcome
Aravalli Hills
Supreme Court Takes Suo Motu Cognisance Of Aravalli Row On Monday
Delhi air pollution
Delhi Chokes As AQI Slips Into ‘Severe’ Category, Touches 390
Drug crackdown
13 Dreaded Criminals Killed, 916 Arrested In 2025: Punjab CM Mann
Assam earthquake
Earthquake Of Magnitude 4.4 Hits Assam's Udalguri
Rajasthan
Beyond Palaces: Rajasthan Focuses On International Tourists, Job Creation
taiwan earthquake today
Magnitude 7 Earthquake Strikes Taiwan, Tremors Felt Across Northern Regions
UNNAO rape case
Unnao Rape Case Victim Levels Serious Charges Against IO And Judge