Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2980254https://zeenews.india.com/people/salman-khan-faces-legal-trouble-over-misleading-pan-masala-ads-kota-court-issues-notice-2980254.html
NewsEntertainmentPeople
SALMAN KHAN

Salman Khan Faces Legal Trouble Over ‘Misleading’ Pan Masala Ads; Kota Court Issues Notice

A consumer court in Kota, Rajasthan, has issued notices to actor Salman Khan over a complaint alleging that the brand's advertisements are misleading and encourage youth to consume a harmful product.

|Last Updated: Nov 05, 2025, 12:20 PM IST|Source: ANI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Salman Khan Faces Legal Trouble Over ‘Misleading’ Pan Masala Ads; Kota Court Issues Notice(Source: X)

Kota: Bollywood actor Salman Khan has landed in legal trouble after a complaint was filed against him in the Kota Consumer Court, alleging that advertisements for a popular pan masala brand endorsed by him were "misleading."
 
The complaint, filed by senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Rajasthan High Court advocate Inder Mohan Singh Honey, seeks a ban on such advertisements. Following the complaint, the Kota Consumer Court has issued notices to the actor and sought a formal response.
 
According to his complaint, the company manufacturing Rajshree Pan Masala and its brand ambassador, actor Salman Khan, have been engaged in misleading advertising by promoting the product as containing "saffron-infused cardamom" and "saffron-infused pan masala."

Also Read: Who Is Maan Panu? The 25-Year-Old Singer-Songwriter Whose Viral Track Left Salman Khan Wishing It Was His Own
 
The petitioner questioned the credibility of these claims, arguing that saffron, which costs nearly Rs 4 lakh per kilogram, cannot logically be an ingredient in a product priced at Rs 5.
 
The complaint further stated that such misleading advertisements influence young people to consume pan masala, which is linked to an increasing number of cancer cases.
 
"The company, Rajshree Pan Masala and its brand ambassador, actor Salman Khan, claim that the product contains saffron and encourages the youth to consume it. Salman Khan is a role model for many people. We have filed a complaint against it in the Kota Consumer Court and notices have been issued for a hearing," Advocate Inder Mohan Singh Honey told ANI.
 
He further added, "Celebrities or film stars in other countries don't even promote cold drinks, but they are promoting tobacco and pan masala. I urge them to not spread the wrong message to the youth as pan masala is one of the leading causes of mouth cancer."
 
The Kota Consumer Court has taken cognisance of the matter and scheduled a hearing for November 27, 2025. As of now, responses from both the manufacturing company and the Bollywood actor are awaited.

 

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Exclusive
TTP Warns Of Strikes On Lahore, Islamabad, Karachi - Is a New War Brewing?
Madhya Pradesh
MP’s Bold Move: Animals Damaging Crops Relocated By Forest Dept
Pakistan
Pakistani Forces Kill Two More Civilians In Balochistan
Afganistan
Taliban Says 16,242 Afghan Refugees Forcibly Deported From Iran, Pak
Bihar elections 2025
Bihar Elections 2025 Phase 1: Key Constituencies, Candidates In Fray- DEETS
Tamil Nadu
103 Gold Coins Found Beneath Centuries-Old Temple Near Tamil Nadu's Javaddu
Bihar Election 2025
'10% Control The Army': Rahul Gandhi's Caste Claim Sparks Row; BJP Hits Back
Delhi air pollution
China Offers To Help India Fight Delhi’s Air Pollution As Levels Turn Severe
Jammu and Kashmir
Film Shooting Resumes In Kashmir Six Months After Pahalgam Terror Attack
S. Jaishankar
India, Israel Ink Deal To Share Advanced Defence, AI & Cyber Security Tech