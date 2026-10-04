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  • /Salman Khan facing backlash from Imam Siddique over alleged ‘defamatory’ comment on Bigg Boss 20

Salman Khan facing backlash from Imam Siddique over alleged ‘defamatory’ comment on Bigg Boss 20

Former Bigg Boss 6 contestant Imam Siddique penned an open letter to Salman Khan demanding an on-air clarification after calling the host's reference to him on Bigg Boss 20 "defamatory and factually incorrect."

Reported ByIANS
Published: Oct 04, 2026, 03:19 PM IST|Updated: Oct 04, 2026, 03:19 PM IST
Salman Khan facing backlash from Imam Siddique over alleged ‘defamatory’ comment on Bigg Boss 20
Image Credit: Instagram/IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Salman Khan facing backlash from Imam Siddique over alleged ‘defamatory’ comment on Bigg Boss 20
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