Salman Khan gets angry at paps outside hospital, says '60 saal ka ho gaya hoon, lekin ladna nahin bhoola' - WATCH

New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan lost his cool at the paps on duty stationed outside the hospital in Mumbai at night. As he was exiting the premises after meeting a close one admitted at Hinduja hospital, the actor got angry as the cameras clicked him non-stop.

ALSO READ: Most followed Indian male actors on Instagram 2026: 60-year-old Bollywood's 'eligible bachelor' beats 40-year-old Dhurandhar

As the photographers shouted his name saying 'Bhai, bhai, Maatrubhumi!' (his upcoming movie) while he was making his exit, Salman lost his cool. In some of the viral social media videos, a visibly upset Salman can be seen lashing out at the photographers, asking, “Pagal ho gaye ho?” He even asked the paps how they would feel if one of their own family members was admitted to the hospital.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Soon after the video went viral on social media, Salman took to Instagram and strongly reacted to the incident, questioning the behaviour of the photographers. “If I see any press at a hospital enjoying my pain. The press that I have stood for interacted with taken care made sure that they also earn their bread n butter,” he wrote.

"But if they wanna make money from my losses. Keep quiet, don't enjoy. Bhai bhai bhai matrabhumi picture ki maaa ki aankh, pic imp hai ya life," he wrote in another post.

He added, "try kar lena mere sath," Salman added, "Aise main sau jala doonga. Bhai k ek bhai k dukh par agli baar try kar lena mere sath. Buss try kar lena. Jab bhi tumhara koi hospital mai hoga kya mai aisa react karoonga (In such a situation, I will go to any extent and won't hesitate to take strong action. Next time, try this with me over someone's pain or suffering. Just try it. When someone from your own family is in the hospital, will I react the same way)?"

ALSO READ: Salman Khan drops heartwarming Mother’s Day post featuring mom Salma Khan and Helen

In another strong message, Salman said he may be 60, but he has "not forgotten how to fight." He wrote, "Saath saal ka ho gaya hoon lekin ladna nahiin bhoola yeh yaad rakh lena, jail mein dalo ge haaa haar (I'm 60-years-old, but I haven't forgotten how to fight - remember that. Even if you put me in jail) ."

About Maatrubhumi

Salman Khan's next big venture is Apoorva Lakhia's 'Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace', where he will share screen space with Chitrangada Singh. The film, earlier titled 'Battle of Galwan', is based on the 2020 Galwan Valley clash between India and China. 'Maatrubhumi's release date is yet to be finalised.