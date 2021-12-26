हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Salman Khan

Salman Khan gets bitten by snake at Panvel farmhouse, discharged after treatment

Ahead of Salman Khan’s 56th birthday, the actor had reached his Panvel farmhouse in order to celebrate his big day but now according to latest reports, a snake has bitten the superstar at his farmhouse.

Salman Khan gets bitten by snake at Panvel farmhouse, discharged after treatment
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

NEW DELHI: Ahead of Salman Khan’s 56th birthday, the actor had reached his Panvel farmhouse in order to celebrate his big day but now according to latest reports, a snake has bitten the superstar. The incident took place on early Sunday morning at around 3:30 am. 

But the good part was that the snake was non-venomous and so nothing has happened to Bhaijaan. 

As a precautionary measure, he has been taken to the nearby hospital and has been discharged later. According to reports, he is doing better now and is currently resting for now. 

For the unversed, Salman Khan will turn a year older on December 27 and like every year, the superstar reached his favourite place to celebrate his birthday with his loved ones. 

 

