Salman Khan Greets Paparazzi With Diwali Wishes After Returning To Mumbai

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Salman Khan extended warm Diwali greetings at the Kalina airport, following his return to Mumbai on Friday.



The actor was given a rousing welcome by the eager paparazzi who were seen calling out his name and even sharing 'Happy Diwali' wishes.



In response to the shoutout, Salman obliged the media by waving his hand toward them and folding his hands in gratitude. At one point, the actor also greeted them by wishing "Happy Diwali."

Latest vid, #SalmanKhan looks absolutely dapper in a black outfit



Salman Khan : Happy Diwali pic.twitter.com/DPlNB8xVEu October 17, 2025



Before heading towards his car, Salman came to the front and posed for the media for one final time.



Around the same time, Shah Rukh Khan also arrived at the Kalina Aiport. The actor refrained from making an appearance for the media as he was escorted to the car amid heavy security and umbrellas to guard from the cameras.



Earlier this week, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Aamir Khan marked an epic reunion with popular YouTube star MrBeast (Jimmy Donaldson). The superstars also attended the grand Joy Forum 2025, where they shared deep admiration for each other.



At the event, Salman said, "Aamir Khan comes from a film background, and so do I. But this man, Shah Rukh Khan, doesn't," to which the 'Jawan' star responded, "Sorry for interrupting, I also come from a film background, Salman Khan's family is my family."



Voicing the admiration that he shares for Aamir and Salman, Shah Rukh said, "I look up to Salman Khan and Aamir Khan. Look at me, I'm still looking up to Salman. I look up to them because of the kinds of ups and downs they've faced, and the work they've done, starting from scratch and working their way up to this. These people are aspirational and inspirational, and somewhere I feel really thankful that I have the opportunity to sit on the same stage."



On the work front, Salman will be seen donning the Indian Army uniform in Apoorva Lakhia's directorial 'Battle of Galwan', which is based on the Galwan Valley clashes at the India-China border in 2020.



At the same time, Salman continues to host the popular reality show 'Bigg Boss 19.'

