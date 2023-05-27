Salman Hugging Vicky Kaushal To Nora Fatehi Posing In Sexy Red Bodycon - Watch IIFA 2023 Green Carpet Moments

New Delhi: The International Indian Film Academy Awards IIFA 2023 is being hosted in Abu Dhabi this time and the entire Bollywood brigade has made their way to the green carpet event already. Abhishek Bachchan will be seen hosting the main awards night along with others joining him in between for different segments. Ahead of the big night, IIFA 2023 is already making a lot of buzz on social media.

SALMAN KHAN HUGGING VICKY KAUSHAL

Recently, a video took the internet by storm which had Salman's security guy pushing Vicky Kaushal aside as he bumps into Bhaijaan at the event. The video didn't go down well with fans and they felt outraged with how the actor was treated by Salman's bodyguards and fans. However, on Friday night, Salman surprised everyone on IIFA Rocks green carpet by giving Vicky a wide hug, putting all speculation to rest.

Vicky is hosting IIFA this time with Abhishek Bachchan, while Salman is one of the star performers.

NORA FATEHI IN RED SPANDEX BODYCON

Stunning beauty Nora Fatehi made a hot entry at IIFA Rocks 2023 in Abu Dhabi on Friday wearing a red spandex dress and she undoubtedly looked smoking hot. She finished her look with glowy makeup and kept her hair open.

BOLLYWOOD CELEBS AT IIFA 2023

In another viral video, Salman was seen enjoying the IIFA Rocks 2023 event where he is seen enjoying singer Sukhbir's live performance with his sister Arpita Khan Sharma. The brother-sister duo was all smiles as Sukhbir set the stage on fire with his songs especially 'Sauda Khara Khara'.

From Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan, Salman Khan, Arpita Khan Sharma to Nushrratt Bharuccha, Rakul Preet Singh, Esha Gupta and all dazzling celebs made their starry presence felt at the IIFA Rocks 2023 green carpet event.