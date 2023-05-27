topStoriesenglish2614152
NewsLifestylePeople
SALMAN KHAN

Salman Hugging Vicky Kaushal To Nora Fatehi Posing In Sexy Red Bodycon - Watch IIFA 2023 Green Carpet Moments

IIFA 2023 News Update: Vicky Kaushal is hosting IIFA this time with Abhishek Bachchan, while Salman is one of the star performers.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 27, 2023, 08:41 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Salman Hugging Vicky Kaushal To Nora Fatehi Posing In Sexy Red Bodycon - Watch IIFA 2023 Green Carpet Moments

New Delhi: The International Indian Film Academy Awards IIFA 2023 is being hosted in Abu Dhabi this time and the entire Bollywood brigade has made their way to the green carpet event already.  Abhishek Bachchan will be seen hosting the main awards night along with others joining him in between for different segments. Ahead of the big night, IIFA 2023 is already making a lot of buzz on social media. 

SALMAN KHAN HUGGING VICKY KAUSHAL

Recently, a video took the internet by storm which had Salman's security guy pushing Vicky Kaushal aside as he bumps into Bhaijaan at the event. The video didn't go down well with fans and they felt outraged with how the actor was treated by Salman's bodyguards and fans. However, on Friday night, Salman surprised everyone on IIFA Rocks green carpet by giving Vicky a wide hug, putting all speculation to rest. 

Vicky is hosting IIFA this time with Abhishek Bachchan, while Salman is one of the star performers.

NORA FATEHI IN RED SPANDEX BODYCON

Stunning beauty Nora Fatehi made a hot entry at IIFA Rocks 2023 in Abu Dhabi on Friday wearing a red spandex dress and she undoubtedly looked smoking hot. She finished her look with glowy makeup and kept her hair open.

BOLLYWOOD CELEBS AT IIFA 2023

In another viral video, Salman was seen enjoying the IIFA Rocks 2023 event where he is seen enjoying singer Sukhbir's live performance with his sister Arpita Khan Sharma. The brother-sister duo was all smiles as Sukhbir set the stage on fire with his songs especially 'Sauda Khara Khara'.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

From Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan, Salman Khan, Arpita Khan Sharma to Nushrratt Bharuccha, Rakul Preet Singh, Esha Gupta and all dazzling celebs made their starry presence felt at the IIFA Rocks 2023 green carpet event. 

 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: The world chained by 'modern slavery'
DNA Video
DNA: 21 lakh liters of water pumped out for officer's mobile
DNA Video
DNA: When Guyana got independence from UK in 1966
DNA Video
DNA : Inauguration of the new Parliament..is PM Modi's 'right'?
DNA Video
DNA: Today is the birth anniversary of "Bihari Bose", who fought for freedom from the British
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: The truth of Moradabad riots will come out after 43 years!
DNA Video
DNA: Be it West Bengal or MP...a joke on the poor!
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of political 'gang war' going on in Pakistan
DNA Video
DNA: How did Congress become the 'King' of Karnataka?
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz’s government adamant on Imran’s arrest?