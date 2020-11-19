Salman Khan in isolation after driver, staff members test coronavirus positive

New Delhi: Superstar Salman Khan has isolated himself after his driver and two staff members tested positive for coronavirus. They have been admitted to Bombay Hospital. Hence, as a precautionary measure, Salman has gone into isolation.

Sources said that apart from the actor, his family members have also isolated themselves from each other for 14 days.

With the recent development, the question arises will Salman Khan shoot for the weekend episodes of 'Bigg Boss 14'? Officially, nothing has been communicated by the makers as of yet.

A few weeks ago, Salman had also resumed shooting for 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai' along with Disha Patani and the team.

Since the lockdown began in March, Salman stayed at his Panvel farmhouse for months with his family and close friends. During this period, he also shot for three music videos - 'Pyaar Karona', 'Tere Bina' and 'Bhai Bhai'.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman Khan has all this while been busy with 'Bigg Boss 14'. His upcoming movies are 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai' and 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali'.