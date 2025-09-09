Salman Khan In Uniform, Bigg Boss 19 Host Kickstarts 'Battle Of Galwan' Shooting', Teases First On-Set Pic!

New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has begun shooting his next, officially. Bhaijaan took to Instagram, teasing his first official look from his upcoming film Battle of Galwan. The picture shows Bigg Boss 19 host in military regalia, rugged moustache, and a fierce gaze that embodies raw patriotism.

Salman Khan's Battle Of Galwan FIRST LOOK

The actor just wrote in the caption : #BattleOfGalwan, keeping it simple and to the point. The war drama, based on real-life events at the India-China border, marks the first time when Salman and filmmaker Apoorva Lakhia will work together in a film.

About Battle Of Galwan Storyline, Cast

Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, the film revisits the harrowing 2020 Galwan Valley clash between Indian and Chinese troops, a rare border skirmish that turned deadly without any firearms being used. Instead, soldiers resorted to hand-to-hand combat with sticks and stones, making it one of the most emotionally charged stories in recent Indian history.

The film marks the first time when Salman and Chitrangda Singh will share screen space. With Salman Khan leading the charge and Chitrangda Singh joining the ensemble, expectations are sky-high.

Earlier, the filmmaker opened up on casting Chitrangda opposite Salman in the movie. He said, "We're thrilled to welcome Chitrangda Singh to the cast of Battle of Galwan. Chitrangda brings a rare blend of strength and sensitivity to the screen as her feminine side will match perfectly with Salman Sir’s brooding but quiet strength."

Battle of Galwan is poised to be one of the most impactful cinematic tributes to India’s armed forces in recent years.