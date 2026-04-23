Salman Khan is ‘a great human being, very emotional’: David Dhawan opens up about their unique bond

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has delivered several blockbuster films over the years, many of them in collaboration with ace filmmaker David Dhawan. The duo has worked together in around 8–9 films, creating some of the most memorable commercial entertainers in Hindi cinema.

Their hit lineup includes Judwaa, Biwi No.1, and Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, among others, films that became major crowd-pullers and helped define Bollywood’s masala entertainer era of the 1990s and 2000s.

David Dhawan on his special bond with Salman Khan

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Recently, David Dhawan spoke about his long-standing association with Salman Khan, praising him not just as a superstar but also as a warm and emotional human being.

Dhawan shared, “He and I have gone a long way. We’ve done 8-9 films together.) [He’s always given his support for anything. In the family, it is not for one but for everyone. I’ve done so much work together with him. He and I, we got along so well. We’ve travelled all over the world together, doing shootings. Even after the shooting is done, he’s a great human being. He’s very emotional also. You know we have a unique relationship.”

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Salman Khan-David Dhawan collaboration

The Salman Khan–David Dhawan collaboration delivered several box office successes, especially during the peak of their partnership. Films like Judwaa, Biwi No.1, and Mujhse Shaadi Karogi remain popular even today for their comedy, music, and mass appeal.

Salman Khan’s Upcoming Project

On the work front, Salman Khan is preparing for his next major film Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace. The film is produced by Salma Khan under Salman Khan Films and directed by Apoorva Lakhia.

The action-drama is expected to portray themes of bravery, sacrifice, and resilience, with Chitrangada Singh playing a pivotal role.

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Originally slated for April 17, 2026, the film is now likely to release around the Independence Day weekend in August 2026. Inspired by the 2020 Galwan Valley clash, the project has reportedly been reshaped with a broader narrative approach while retaining its patriotic core.

FAQs

Q1: What is Salman Khan’s upcoming movie?

Salman Khan’s upcoming film is Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace, an action-drama.

Q2: Who is directing the film?

The film is directed by Apoorva Lakhia.

Q3: Who stars alongside Salman Khan?

Chitrangada Singh plays a key role in the film.

Q4: When is the release date?

The film is expected to be released around August 2026, during the Independence Day weekend.