Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif kick off Da-bangg tour, perform on Dil Diya Gallan- Watch

Salman Khan

Bollywood actor Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif kick-started their Da-bangg tour in Dubai on Friday. The duo performed on one of their most popular numbers Dil Diyan Gallan from Tiger Zinda Hai.

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif kick-started their Da-bangg tour in Dubai on Friday. The duo performed on one of their most popular numbers Dil Diyan Gallan from Tiger Zinda Hai.

Katrina looked ethereal in a silver lehenga while Salman was his dapper self in a body-fitting shirt and black pants. Watch the video:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Dil diyan galla Event conceptualised, scripted and managed by @sohailkhanofficial entertainment and #JAEvents. @jordy_patel @aadu_adil @beingsalmankhan @katrinakaif @jacquelinef143 @gururandhawa @aslisona @shahdaisy @prabhudheva73 @aayushsharma @imkamaalkhan @manieshpaul @beingmudassarkhan @sanjayshettyofficial @Algorythma @cocacolaarena @GMCArabia @SplashFashions @HayatVacations @City1016 @KhaleejTimes @ZeeTVMiddleEast @SafariMallsharjah @ZeeAflamMiddleEast @ZeeAlwanTV @ZEE5 @AddressDowntown @bookmyshowuae @thejaevents #dabanggtour #salmankhan #bollywood #celebrity #entertainment #sonakshisinha #katrinakaif #jacquelinefernandez #daisyshah #aayushsharma #prabhudeva #manieshpaul #gururandhawa

A post shared by JA Events (@thejaevents) on

Another video by a fan showed Katrina performing to her song Suraiyya in a red shimmery lehenga.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Apart from Katrina, Salman also performed with his Da-Bangg team including Jacqueline Fernandez, Daisy Shah and Sonakshi Sinha. Check out the video here:

On the work front, Salman Khan is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Dabangg 3.  The film will star Sonakshi Sinha as the female lead while it will mark the debut film of  Saiee Manjrekar, daughter of actor Mahesh Manjrekar.

The film is the third instalment of Dabangg franchise and is set to release on December 20, 2019.

Salman KhanKatrina KaifDa-Bangg TourJacqueline FernandezDaisy Shah
