Salman Khan Kicks Off Sikandar Countdown, Joined By Rashmika Mandanna In New Videos - WATCH

New Delhi: As the highly anticipated film Sikandar nears its big-screen debut, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment has dropped two exciting countdown videos. One features Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, the “Sikandar” of the film, and the other showcases his co-star, the talented Rashmika Mandanna. Both stars passionately encourage fans to prepare for the film's release, which is just two days away.

In the first video, Salman Khan starts the countdown, saying, “Bass do din baad shuru hoga Sikandar ka jashn.” The superstar invites his fans to watch Sikandar with their families in theatres this Sunday, promising a thrilling Eid treat. Packed with action, dramatic twists, and great music.

Watch The Video Here:

The second countdown video highlights Rashmika Mandanna’s excitement for Sikandar. The actress shares her enthusiasm, emphasizing that the film combines breathtaking action sequences with deeply emotional moments. The glimpse into the storyline promises a rollercoaster ride of intense drama and thrilling action—just what fans of the genre have been waiting for!

Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment also shared the video on social media, saying, “Sikandar ke liye sab taiyaar? Just 2 days away from meeting them in a theatre near you! Book your tickets NOW! ADVANCE BOOKING OPEN NOW!”

Watch Rashmika’s Video Here:

Get ready for a cinematic event like no other this Eid 2025! Salman Khan is back in action, joined by the stunning Rashmika Mandanna in Sikandar. Produced by the visionary Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by the talented A.R. Murugadoss, the film hits theaters on March 30, 2025.