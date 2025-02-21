Mumbai: Salman Khan, the ultimate Bollywood superstar, is known for his larger-than-life persona, but at heart, he is a doting son. A recent video of him lovingly kissing his mother, Salma Khan, has gone viral, melting hearts all over the internet.

The video, originally shared by celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani, shows Salman at a grand event in Dubai, dressed in an elegant black suit. In the clip, he leans down and gently plants a kiss on his mother’s forehead while holding her close. The tender moment was enough to make fans emotional, with many calling it the most adorable video on the internet today.

The post was captioned, “Bhaijaan, ek hi dil hai, kitni baar jeetoge!”, a sentiment echoed by his millions of followers. Within hours, the clip garnered thousands of likes and comments, with fans praising Salman’s strong bond with his family.

Salman Khan has always been vocal about his deep love and respect for his parents, Salma Khan and Salim Khan. Despite his superstar status, he remains grounded, frequently sharing moments with his family. Be it Eid celebrations, birthdays, or casual get-togethers, Salman never misses a chance to shower love on his loved ones.

The Tiger 3 actor has often expressed that his mother is his biggest source of strength and inspiration. Fans have seen him dedicate songs to her, take her on vacations, and ensure she is always surrounded by love and care.

As soon as the video surfaced, social media was flooded with reactions from fans. While some called it “the most beautiful moment”, others praised Salman for being a perfect son.

One fan wrote, “Bhaijaan’s love for his mom is unmatched! This is pure love!” Another commented, “No matter how big of a star he is, he is always a son first.”

On the professional front, Salman Khan was last seen in Tiger 3, which received a tremendous response at the box office. He is currently gearing up for his upcoming project Sikandar along with Rashmika Mandanna.

