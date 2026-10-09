Salman Khan launches official YouTube channel; promises 'A to Z' exclusive content

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has officially launched his personal YouTube channel, marking a major expansion of his digital presence beyond films and television. The actor announced the news on Friday, October 9, sharing a promotional video where he playfully recites the alphabet to signify that the platform will host a wide range of content for his global fanbase.
Taking to his Instagram handle to confirm the launch, Salman wrote, "Shuru se shuru karte hain... Mera official YouTube channel. A se Z tak sab yahan milega."
The channel witnessed an immediate surge in audience engagement, crossing over 14,000 subscribers within the first hour of the official announcement. The official channel bio outlines his multifaceted persona, reading, "Film actor. Artist. Painter. Humanitarian. This is my official channel."
At the time of launch, the profile featured an initial set of 10 YouTube Shorts, offering viewers a glimpse into the lighter, candid side of the actor. The channel is expected to house personal updates, artistic endeavours, behind-the-scenes footage from film sets, and exclusive unseen video content.
Leading Hindi cinema figures including Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Sonakshi Sinha, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nora Fatehi, Archana Puran Singh, and Farah Khan regularly publish travel diaries, fitness regimens, and lifestyle vlogs on YouTube. Similarly, South Indian cinema icons Allu Arjun and Mohanlal maintain active digital channels, alongside popular television figures such as Dipika Kakar, Shoaib Ibrahim, Jannat Zubair, and Anushka Sen.
On the professional front, Salman continues his long-standing association with television as the host of Bigg Boss 20, marking his 15th consecutive season anchoring the reality television series.
In cinema, the actor will next star in Apoorva Lakhia's directorial venture Maatrubhumi, previously titled Battle of Galwan, alongside Chitrangda Singh. Additionally, he is set to collaborate with filmmaker Vamshi Paidipally for the project tentatively titled Monster (SVC63), co-starring Nayanthara, which is slated for an Eid 2027 theatrical release.
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