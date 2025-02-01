Salman Khan Makes Podcast Debut On Arhaan Khan’s 'Dumb Biryani', Shares Powerful Advice With Nephew

Mumbai: Bollywood hunk Salman Khan is all set to make his first podcast appearance soon. The 'Sultan' actor will be the next guest on his nephew Arhaan Khan's popular podcast, "Dumb Biryani".

Dropping the teaser of the upcoming episode on his Instagram handle, Salman Khan wrote in the caption, "I spoke to the boys a year ago, I’m not sure if they even remember all the advice. My first ever podcast appearance @dumbbbiryani comes out soon."

The video shows Salman Khan having a heart-to-heart with the boys, "Me as an individual, I'm just like all you people, a normal human being".

Have A Look At The Post:

Talking about the importance of being there for friends and family. The 'Wanted' star stated, "You just need to be there for your friends and family. The effort that you have to keep on, keep on, keep on putting in." The actor was further heard saying, "If I give you advice the way I speak to myself, you would hate me because I speak to myself rather harshly. You can forgive a person once or twice, but a third time - chalo Khalaas."

For the unaware, "Dumb Biryani" is a podcast series hosted by Arhaan Khan, Dev Raiyani, and Arush Verma.It's available on their YouTube channel. The previous guests on the show were Malaika Arora, Sohail Khan, Arbaaz Khan, Orry, and Neeraj Goyat.

Talking about Salman Khan, he is currently busy working on his action thriller "Sikandar". Made under the direction of AR Murugadoss, the film has been bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala. Along with Salman Khan in the lead, the drama also features Rashmika Mandanna, Sharman Joshi, Satyaraj, and Prateik Babbar in important roles.

Shifting our focus to the technical crew, Tirru is the head of the cinematography, whereas the editing has been performed by Vivek Harshan. While Santhosh Narayanan has composed the tunes and background score for the movie, Pritam has provided the songs. "Sikandar" is looking at an Eid 2025 release.