Salman Khan makes surprise appearance at Jackie Shroff’s birthday celebration

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is indeed a bleeding heart. The actor joined his close friends for a gathering on a short notice.

On Monday, veteran filmmaker Subhash Ghai took to his Instagram, and shared a picture with Salman and actor Jackie Shroff.

In the picture Salman can be seen sporting a moustache presumably for his upcoming film ‘Galwan’. The director also penned a long note in the caption, as he spoke highly of Salman’s kind gesture.

He wrote, “Indeed salman khan is one of the most gracious stars who respects his seniors in his mind heart n gesture too. On just receipt of my SMS asking him to join a close friends eve on birthday of dear jackie shroff he surprised us with his gracious visit at my home n brightened the eve. Thank u. Stay blessed always Salman (sic)”.

Actor Jackie Shroff celebrated his 69th birthday in an intimate, star-studded evening at the residence of filmmaker Subhash Ghai, hosted by his wife Mukta Ghai. Subhash Ghai expressed his pride in his wife for graciously inviting the veteran actor’s close friends, including Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, for a warm and cozy cake-cutting celebration.

Earlier, the filmmaker took to his Instagram, where he shared a picture featuring him along with Jackie, Ronit Roy, Rumi Jaffery, Poonam Dhillon and Meenakshi Seshadri.

He wrote as the caption, “Proud of my wife Mrs ghai who was gracious to invite jackie s close friends at home on cake cutting last night to celebrate happy birthday of our beloved Jackie shroff. Great small evening of friends, which was graced by our Ronit Roy Meenakshi, Sheshadri, Poonam Dhillon, rumy jafry and special appearance of Salman Khan n friends… Thank you all for making Jackie and us happy at home”.