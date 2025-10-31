Salman Khan Meets Telangana CM Revanth Reddy, Promises To Promote ‘Telangana Rising’ Globally

Mumbai: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, recently met Bollywood superstar Salman Khan in Mumbai. The meeting, held on Thursday evening, reflected the state government's efforts to promote Telangana as a hub of growth, innovation, and opportunity, in line with the vision of 'Telangana Rising'.



According to Telangana CMO, Salman Khan assured Revanth Reddy that he would take the message of #TelanganaRising across the world. "I will take the message of #TelanganaRising across the world," promised Star Salman Khan when he met Chief Minister Revanth Reddy garu in Mumbai on Thursday late evening



The Telangana Rising 2047 Vision outlines the state's long-term goals to make Telangana the best-performing state in India and transform Hyderabad into one of the "greatest cities in the world."



"We took a historic step by acquiring L&T's stake in the Metro. This ensures rapid expansion, last-mile connectivity, and a truly world-class urban transport system for our people," Chief Minister Revanth Reddy wrote on X in his September 29 post while elaborating on the plan.



The Chief Minister added that under the Water Grid Project, Hyderabad is set to become India's first climate-resilient city through initiatives.



"Our Water Grid Project will make Hyderabad India's first climate-resilient city -- protecting it from urban flooding through Musi rejuvenation, lake restoration, and nala recovery. From a dry port with seamless road and rail links to a seaport, to the regional ring road, regional rail, a bullet train grid for South India, and a manufacturing zone -- we are building unmatched infrastructure," he added



"These initiatives will attract global investments, create lakhs of jobs, and generate lasting prosperity for our state. This is Telangana Rising -- a future of strength, resilience, and opportunity for every citizen. This is Telangana Rising -- a future of strength, resilience, and opportunity for every citizen," the post concluded.



In September, Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy announced that the state government is building Bharat Future City in Hyderabad, projected as one of the most advanced urban centres in India, designed to match global standards, according to an official.



Earlier, while elaborating on the details of the Telangana Rising 2047, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy said, "I want to make Telangana a $1 trillion state economy by 2034, and $3 trillion by 2047. For this, we have a strategy to zone the entire state - inside the Outer Ring Road (160 kms) would be Core Urban, between the ORR and the new Regional Ring Road (360 kms) would be semi-urban dedicated as a Manufacturing zone, and outside the RRR, would be rural economy."



Addressing several questions from the panel moderators and the audience, CM Revanth Reddy stated that the future would belong to cities that can best manage the water and climate crisis.



"We are creating an Urban Water Grid through River Musi rejuvenation, restoration and rejuvenation of lakes, and nallahs. Only cities that can mitigate climate crisis risks have a future. We will make Hyderabad India's first city to mitigate risks from the Climate Crisis, including drought and urban flooding," he said as per the release.



Speaking of zones in detail, Chief Minister Reddy told the public affairs professionals from the top 100 global and Indian corporations that Hyderabad would be made a knowledge hub, for which he was reaching out to top educational institutions in the world to build their offshore campuses in Telangana. These will support basic thrust to education and skills through Young India Skills University, YI Sports University, YI Integrated Residential Schools, among others.



Speaking of other benefits of gamechanger projects, including Bharat Future City, Regional Ring Road, Regional Ring Rail, Musi rejuvenation and Manufacturing Zone, he said, "We are creating opportunities for the future. We are going to set the new standard for an Indian city. We will also build a China +1 alternative in manufacturing for the world."



Inviting all companies and professionals to become supporters of the Telangana Rising vision, CM Reddy said, "Join me in creating this amazing state and economy, with opportunities for everyone."

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source