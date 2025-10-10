Salman Khan Mourns Death Of Bodybuilder-Actor Varinder Singh Ghuman: 'Will Miss You, Paaji'

Mumbai: Superstar Salman Khan, on the 10th of October, expressed grief over the sudden death of professional bodybuilder and actor Varinder Singh Ghuman.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Salman shared an old picture with Ghuman from the sets of the movie Dabangg and wrote, “Rest In Peace, Pra. Will Miss You, Paaji.” In the picture, Salman can be seen donning the uniform of a policeman, Chulbul Pandey, a character he has portrayed in the movie "Dabangg, standing alongside Varinder, who was also a part of the movie.

Rest in peace praa . Vil miss paaji pic.twitter.com/j3GXhCD4wQ — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) October 10, 2025

For the uninitiated, Ghuman passed away after suffering a heart attack in Amritsar. According to his manager, Yadvinder Singh, the actor had complained of shoulder pain and was admitted to a private hospital, where he later suffered a cardiac arrest. His nephew, Amanjyot Singh Ghuman, had confirmed the news to reporters in Jalandhar. Ghuman was well-known as India's vegetarian bodybuilder.

Also Read: Who Was Varinder Singh Ghuman? Salman Khan's Tiger 3 Co-Star & World's First Vegetarian Bodybuilder Who Died Of Heart Attack

He won the Mr India title in 2009 and secured second place in the Mr Asia pageant. Over the years, he made his mark in both Hindi and Punjabi films. He shared screen space with Salman Khan in “Tiger 3” in 2023 and also appeared in “Roar, Tigers of Sundarbans” in 2014 and the Punjabi hit “Kabaddi once again” in 2012. Condolences poured in from across the political and film fraternity.

Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu called him the pride of Punjab and said his death was an irreparable loss for the country. In July and August of 2025, Punjab had been hit by massive floods. During that time Salman Khan had spoken about the issue and the problems the residents were facing and appealed to people to help the affected state as much as possible.

Sharing the video of Salman back then on his social media account, Varinder had thanked the superstar for his concern towards Punjab. He wrote, "Salman Bhai is supporting and highlighting Punjab floods on national TV so that everyone in the country knows about this tragedy. His organisation, Being Human, is already working in Punjab for flood relief efforts. Thank you, Bhaijaan, for always standing by the needful and affected people!”