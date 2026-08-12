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  • /Salman Khan on Bigg Boss 20: 'Game changes every year, but this time, the way of playing will change too'

Salman Khan on Bigg Boss 20: 'Game changes every year, but this time, the way of playing will change too'

Bigg Boss 20: The new promo was also shared by Salman Khan on his social media account.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 12, 2026, 03:13 PM IST|Updated: Aug 12, 2026, 03:13 PM IST
Salman Khan on Bigg Boss 20: 'Game changes every year, but this time, the way of playing will change too'
Image Credit: File Photo

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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