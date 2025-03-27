New Delhi: Bollywood topgun Salman Khan is gearing up for the release of his upcoming Eid blockbuster Sikandar on March 30. In a candid interaction with the media during the promotional event of 'Sikandar', Salman opened up on facing death threats from Lawrence Bishnoi over the killing of blackbuck in Jaipur.

The actor told the media, “Bhagwan, Allah sab unpar hai. Jitni umar likhi hai, utni likhi hai. Bas yahi hai (It's all up to God, Allah. What is written is written. That's all). Sometimes, having to move around with so many people becomes a problem”.

The jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi wants to avenge the alleged hunting of the black buck by the superstar in the 1990s while filming 'Hum Saath Saath Hai' in Jaipur, Rajasthan. The Bishnoi community revers the black buck.

Salman added that he is not afraid of the threats, and has left it to God to look after him and safety. Bishnoi, gained national attention after the murder of Punjabi star Sidhu Moose Wala in 2022

In 2024, 2 men on a bike fired multiple shots outside the actor’s residence Galaxy Apartments in the Bandra area of Mumbai. The investigation later revealed that the shooting was aimed at intimidating the actor and was carried out on the instructions of Lawrence Bishnoi. The Bishnoi community considers blackbucks to be sacred, and the actor’s alleged involvement has enraged the gangster, who has revenge on his mind.

Last year, in October, The NCP (Ajit Pawar) politician Baba Siddique, who was Salman’s dear friend, was gunned down by three assailants near his house in Mumbai. The Lawrence Bishnoi gang claimed responsibility for the murder. After the incident, Salman’s security was beefed up, and the balcony of his house has also been covered with bullet-proof glass.

(With IANS inputs)