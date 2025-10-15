Salman Khan On Ramp After Decades, Turns Showstopper for Vikram Phadnis, Looks Dapper In Black Sherwani - VIDEO

New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan walked the ramp after decades. He turned showstopper for ace designer Vikram Phadnis, who celebrated 35 years in fashion and cinema with a grand showcase of his new collection, 'Ananta' in Mumbai. While several celebrities graced the ramp, but it was Salman’s iconic walk that truly won hearts.

Salman Khan On Ramp

Salman Khan set the stage on fire with his Boss Style ramp walk in a black embroidered sherwani. The Bigg Boss host oozed confidence like he owned the runway with his trademark swag. The audience cheered for him and like always he took the centerstage in style.

Salman Khan On Vikram Phadnis

Talking about his bond with Phadnis, Salman said in a statement, "I've known Vikram for years, he's been a part of many of my films, and so many memories. Watching him complete 35 years and being part of this celebration feels truly special."

Vikram also spoke about the collaboration with 'Dabangg' star for his milestone show, saying, "These 35 years are not just about fashion, they're about the people and the journey that shaped me. Having Salman walk the ramp tonight made it even more special. He's been a part of my story from the very beginning, through films, fashion, and friendship. Ananta, which means endless, is my way of honouring every chapter, every collaboration, and the spirit of creativity that never ends."

B-Town Celebs At Vikram Phadnis Show

Celebs who attended the event are Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia Deshmukh, Sushmita Sen Bipasha Bashu, Divya Dutta, Karishma Tanna, Ronit Roy, Shalini Passi, Taapsee Pannu, Atul Agnigotri, Alvira Agnihotra, Alizeh Agnihotri, Esha Deol, Suniel Shetty, Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal, Nushratt Bharuccha, Malaika Arora, Chunky Panday, Kabir Khan, Sikandar Kher, Sussanne Khan, and others.

(With ANI inputs)