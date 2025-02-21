Salman Khan Openly Declares He Is Doing Nepotism As He Launches Nephew Ayaan Agnihotri’s Song

Mumbai: Salman Khan has never been one to mince words, and this time, he took a playful dig at the ongoing nepotism debate while launching his nephew Ayaan Agnihotri’s debut song Universal Laws in Dubai.

A video from the event has been making rounds on Reddit, where Salman was seen standing on stage with Ayaan. As DJ Bliss praised the Khan family for their unwavering support for Ayaan, Salman humorously responded, “That’s what nepotism is!” His candid remark left the audience, including Ayaan, in laughter.

Continuing his speech, Salman emphasized that Ayaan comes from a family of strong producers, referencing his parents, Atul Agnihotri and Alvira Khan Agnihotri. He further mentioned that both Ayaan and his cousin Alizeh Agnihotri, who recently made her Bollywood debut, have the backing of a film-oriented family.

That’s what nepotism is Salman

Despite the lighthearted tone, Salman’s statement resonated with many, as he acknowledged the reality of the industry while still championing his nephew’s talent. The event ended with Salman officially launching Universal Laws, and the audience erupted in cheers.

Ayaan, son of producer Atul Agnihotri and Salman’s sister Alvira Khan, is taking his first step into the music industry with Universal Laws. The song, which has already garnered attention, is expected to be a stepping stone for the young artist.

Salman Khan’s witty and unapologetic approach once again proves why he remains one of Bollywood’s most influential and entertaining personalities. As for Ayaan, time will tell if he manages to carve his own niche in the industry, with or without the nepotism tag.