Salman Khan Opens Up About Love Life On Nephew Arhaan Khan’s Chat Show 'Dumb Biryani'

New Delhi: Bollywood icon Salman Khan recently made a heartfelt and candid appearance on his nephew Arhaan Khan's chat show, Dumb Biryani. Arhaan, the son of actor Arbaaz Khan and actress Malaika Arora, has already garnered attention for his viral show, which previously featured his father Arbaaz and uncle Sohail Khan.

During his appearance, Salman opened up about his personal life, discussing his career, love life, and the strong bonds within his family. He shared emotional and heartwarming stories about his family, affectionately known as the Khandaan, offering fans a rare glimpse into his personal world. The episode's candid moments highlighted a side of the superstar that is rarely seen, making it a memorable watch for fans.

As for his professional life, Salman is gearing up for the much-anticipated release of Sikandar, set to hit theaters on Eid 2025. Directed by A. R. Murugadoss, the film stars Rashmika Mandanna alongside Salman and is expected to be a major box office success.