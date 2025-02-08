Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2855960https://zeenews.india.com/people/salman-khan-opens-up-on-nephew-arhaan-khan-s-chat-show-dumb-biryani-2855960.html
NewsLifestylePeople
SALMAN KHAN

Salman Khan Opens Up About Love Life On Nephew Arhaan Khan’s Chat Show 'Dumb Biryani'

Salman Khan made an emotional appearance on nephew Arhaan Khan's chat show Dumb Biryani, sharing personal stories about his career, love life, and family dynamics.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 08, 2025, 02:26 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Salman Khan Opens Up About Love Life On Nephew Arhaan Khan’s Chat Show 'Dumb Biryani' (Image: Youtube Still)

New Delhi: Bollywood icon Salman Khan recently made a heartfelt and candid appearance on his nephew Arhaan Khan's chat show, Dumb Biryani. Arhaan, the son of actor Arbaaz Khan and actress Malaika Arora, has already garnered attention for his viral show, which previously featured his father Arbaaz and uncle Sohail Khan.

During his appearance, Salman opened up about his personal life, discussing his career, love life, and the strong bonds within his family. He shared emotional and heartwarming stories about his family, affectionately known as the Khandaan, offering fans a rare glimpse into his personal world. The episode's candid moments highlighted a side of the superstar that is rarely seen, making it a memorable watch for fans.

Watch It Here:

As for his professional life, Salman is gearing up for the much-anticipated release of Sikandar, set to hit theaters on Eid 2025. Directed by A. R. Murugadoss, the film stars Rashmika Mandanna alongside Salman and is expected to be a major box office success.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
DNA Video
DNA: Who got superstar Allu Arjun arrested?