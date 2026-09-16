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Salman Khan performs Ganpati aarti with family; sister Arpita's sweet moment goes viral

Ganeshotsav 2026: The Khandaan came together and bid a tearful adieu to Bappa after performing the rituals and aarti.

Reported ByANI
Published: Sep 16, 2026, 10:17 AM IST|Updated: Sep 16, 2026, 10:17 AM IST
Salman Khan performs Ganpati aarti with family; sister Arpita's sweet moment goes viral
Image Credit: Instagram

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Salman Khan performs Ganpati aarti with family; sister Arpita's sweet moment goes viral
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