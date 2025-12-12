Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2995152https://zeenews.india.com/people/salman-khan-poses-with-johnny-depp-at-red-sea-film-festival-honours-hollywood-star-idris-elba-2995152.html
NewsEntertainmentPeopleSalman Khan Poses With Johnny Depp At Red Sea Film Festival, Honours Hollywood Star Idris Elba
SALMAN KHAN

Salman Khan Poses With Johnny Depp At Red Sea Film Festival, Honours Hollywood Star Idris Elba

Superstar Salman Khan is currently in Saudi Arabia for the fifth edition of the ongoing Red Sea Film Festival. On Thursday, he participated in an interactive session, where he reflected on his cinematic journey.

|Last Updated: Dec 12, 2025, 12:54 PM IST|Source: ANI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Salman Khan Poses With Johnny Depp At Red Sea Film Festival, Honours Hollywood Star Idris ElbaPic Courtesy: Instagram

Jeddah: Superstar Salman Khan is currently in Saudi Arabia for the fifth edition of the ongoing Red Sea Film Festival. On Thursday, he participated in an interactive session, where he reflected on his cinematic journey.

The 'Dabangg' star also walked down the red carpet of the Awards ceremony. And guess what? He bumped into global star Johnny Depp. A picture of Salman with the 'Pirates of the Caribbean' star was posted on the official account of the Red Sea Film Festival.

In no time, the above-mentioned image of Salman with Depp went viral on social media, courtesy of Bhaijaan's fans. "We want this kind of multiverse on the silver screen," a fan commented. "Wowwwww," another user commented.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

"I'm screaming...Salman Khan x Johnny Depp," a netizen wrote. Salman also met Hollywood icons Idris Elba and Edgar Ramirez at the festival, and these pictures also went viral quickly.

At the ceremony, Salman Khan presented the Red Sea Honoree Award to Hollywood actor-director Idris Elba.

"Congratulations to actor and filmmaker Idris Elba for being honored at #RedSeaIFF25 with the Red Sea Honoree Award, presented to him by Salman Khan," read the caption on the festival's official social media handle.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Salman was last seen on the big screen in 'Sikandar', which failed to impress the audience. Salman was also seen hosting the reality show, Bigg Boss 19.

In the coming months, Salman will be seen headlining Battle of Galwan. The film also stars Chitrangda Singh. 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

under-eye
Under-Eye Serums You Should Grab in the End-of-Season Sale
crop tops
Crop Tops to Grab in the End-of-Reason Sale
winter fashion
Women Sweater Vests to Shop in the End-of-Reason Sale!
Foreigners Act
J-K Police Book Hotels, Houseboats For Violating Foreigners Act
men’s sweaters
Sweater Vests You Should Picks From the End-of-Reason Sale
dna with rahul sinha
Pakistan Army Chief Begs Mullahs As Taliban Declares Holy War In Showdown
Lip care
Lip Balm For Mens: Hydrating, Brightening Picks You Shouldn’t Miss!
bahraich violence
Bahraich Clashes: 1 Sentenced To Death, 9 Others Receive Life Term
Indigenous Hydrogen Fuel Cell Passenger Vessel
India Launches Hydrogen-Powered 'Silent Killer' Of Pollution On Ganga
Bangladesh
17 December And The Weight Of Memory: Why The Day Still Shapes Bangladesh