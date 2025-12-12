Salman Khan Poses With Johnny Depp At Red Sea Film Festival, Honours Hollywood Star Idris Elba

Jeddah: Superstar Salman Khan is currently in Saudi Arabia for the fifth edition of the ongoing Red Sea Film Festival. On Thursday, he participated in an interactive session, where he reflected on his cinematic journey.

The 'Dabangg' star also walked down the red carpet of the Awards ceremony. And guess what? He bumped into global star Johnny Depp. A picture of Salman with the 'Pirates of the Caribbean' star was posted on the official account of the Red Sea Film Festival.

In no time, the above-mentioned image of Salman with Depp went viral on social media, courtesy of Bhaijaan's fans. "We want this kind of multiverse on the silver screen," a fan commented. "Wowwwww," another user commented.

"I'm screaming...Salman Khan x Johnny Depp," a netizen wrote. Salman also met Hollywood icons Idris Elba and Edgar Ramirez at the festival, and these pictures also went viral quickly.

At the ceremony, Salman Khan presented the Red Sea Honoree Award to Hollywood actor-director Idris Elba.

"Congratulations to actor and filmmaker Idris Elba for being honored at #RedSeaIFF25 with the Red Sea Honoree Award, presented to him by Salman Khan," read the caption on the festival's official social media handle.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Salman was last seen on the big screen in 'Sikandar', which failed to impress the audience. Salman was also seen hosting the reality show, Bigg Boss 19.

In the coming months, Salman will be seen headlining Battle of Galwan. The film also stars Chitrangda Singh.