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Salman Khan praises hero pilot Captain Smit Machchhar after mid-air attack

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan praised Captain Smit Machchhar on social media for his heroism during a violent mid-air cockpit attack, expressing his respect and stating it would be a pleasure to fly with him.

Reported ByANI
Published: Oct 03, 2026, 11:16 AM IST|Updated: Oct 03, 2026, 11:16 AM IST
Salman Khan praises hero pilot Captain Smit Machchhar after mid-air attack
Image Credit: ANI

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Salman Khan praises hero pilot Captain Smit Machchhar after mid-air attack
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