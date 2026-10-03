Salman Khan praises hero pilot Captain Smit Machchhar after mid-air attack

Speaking to ANI in Rajkot, the pilot's cousin, Pulkit Machchhar, said, "He is actually my cousin; our family, our community, and the entire nation are proud of the courage he displayed and the lives he saved through his actions. It is a matter of immense pride for our family and the entire country; naturally, when a national leader issues a personal statement, it is a proud moment, and the work he has done is a source of pride for everyone."