Salman Khan Praises Rashmika Mandanna At Sikandar Trailer Launch, Says 'She Reminds Me A Lot Of Me, Younger Me'

New Delhi: Pan-India actress Rashmika Mandanna must be on cloud 9 with all her latest releases turning out to be money-spinners at the Box Office. Next, she is all set to take things a notch higher with her upcoming Eid release, Sikandar, alongside Salman Khan. The buzz around the piqued as Sikandar trailer it out and at the grand launch, lead actors made their presence felt while addressing the media.

At the grand trailer launch, Salman Khan heaped praises on Rashmika, applauding her incredible work ethic and dedication. He even drew a surprising comparison, saying she reminds him of his younger self.

Reflecting on her commitment during the filming of Sikandar, he said, "Mandanna has given her best (in Sikandar). She was shooting for Pushpa 2. She used to finish shooting at 7 and join us at 9 in the evening. She used to be working with us till 6.30 in the morning and then she used to go back to Pushpa shooting in the morning. She was not well as well. And then after she broke her leg. She still shot with us and did not cancel a single day. She reminds me a lot of me, younger me."

With Sikandar slated for an Eid release, Rashmika is set to extend her golden streak and dominate the box office once again.

Sikandar is touted as Bhaijaan's big Eid release this year on March 30, 2025.